Aemet warns of arrival of new 'Dana' storm in north of Spain

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 14:12 | Updated 15:25h.

A new 'Dana' weather depression that will affect several areas in the north of the Spanish mainland this week will not be felt in Malaga province. This has been announced by Spain's state weather agency Aemet which nevertheless forecasts the possibility of showers between Wednesday and Sunday.

Its local director, Jesús Riesco, explained that these will only be due to the "instability of the easterly (wind)", but nothing else. Therefore, nothing important is in sight. "It will probably not even rain in many places, only in the westernmost part of the province, where the wind converges towards the Strait of Gibraltar". "In any case, it will be only a token amount".

In addition, temperatures will remain high for this time of year, with a maximum of around 23C in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol (the usual average is 20 degrees), so you can wear short sleeves in the sun, with lows of 15 to 18. A light wind will blow from the southeast.