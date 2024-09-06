Malaga town tops the table for highest temperature in Spain during August

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 13:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The heat recorded in Malaga province this August was record-breaking yet again. This has been reflected in the data from the network of weather stations belonging to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) that have just been published for August.

It was specifically in Álora in the Guadalhorce valley, where the highest temperature was recorded: specifically 44.3C on 1 August. It was also in Malaga that the highest minimum temperature of the month was noted. This time it was the turn of Torremolinos to break a record - on Friday 2 August the minimum temperature was 30.7C. While the days saw the mercury move between plenty of high values, the nights were not much better. In fact, there were up to 23 nights classed as 'equatorial'. There are three categories for hot nights: tropical (thermometer does not fall below 20C), equatorial (stays above 25C) and infernal (mercury does not fall below 30C). The average record for the month across Malaga was 24.5C, beating the previous record of 24.2 from last year's summer.

In a list of the month's extreme data for all Spain, Aemet also highlighted that the lowest maximum temperature was in Atún (Huesca) on Wednesday 14th, with 8.4C. For its part, Cap de Vaquèira (Lleida) recorded the lowest absolute minimum temperature in the whole country on Monday 19th with 2.8C.

Aemet

As to other weather phenomena, Aemet also mentioned that the maximum wind gust was on Wednesday 14th in Cabrera National Park, where a gust of 137 km/h was recorded. As for the maximum monthly sunshine, that was recorded at Cordoba Airport (396.2 hours) and the minimum was at Llanes (Asturias) (134.8 hours). The most notable daily rainfall was 195mm in Mercadal (Menorca), meaning that in one day it rained nearly all the 230.2mm measured for the whole month.