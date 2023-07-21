Aemet issues yellow 'risk' alert as Malaga and Costa del Sol expected to touch 40C again Five regions of Spain will have weather warnings in place for storms, rain, high temperatures, wind or high waves this Friday, 21 July

High temperatures will once again be the main feature of the weather in Malaga this Friday. And once again Spain's state met office (Aemet) will activate an alert in the province for this reason, although fortunately the thermometers, according to the initial forecast, will not exceed 40C. However, it will be very close, as the maximum temperature is expected to fall between 38 and 39 degrees. For this reason, there will be a yellow level weather alert in the Sol area, which includes Malaga city, the western strip of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley. It will remain in force, provisionally, from 1pm until 9pm.

Aemet forecasts lightly cloudy skies for this Friday, 21 July, with intervals of medium and high clouds. Winds will blow from the west, and will be occasionally strong on the coast. Temperatures will experience a generalised decrease after the high temperatures recorded this week.

Rainfall warnings

In the rest of the country, the temperatures will also take a breather after the heatwave suffered in recent days. Temperatures will drop across almost all of Spain, on a day when five regions will be on yellow alert (risk) for storms, rain, high temperatures, wind or high waves, according to the Aemet forecast.

The northeastern regions, including Catalonia and Aragon, will be on alert for rainfall and storms. Specifically, Huesca, Barcelona, Gerona and Lérida could accumulate up to 20mm in an hour. Rainfall is expected to be constant throughout the day, according to Europa Press. In addition, the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

On the other hand, Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife in the Canary Island will be on yellow alert for strong gusts of wind, which will reach 70 km/h, and which will bring high waves due to the force seven north-easterly winds.

The day will also be marked by the heat in Murcia, which will be on yellow alert for high temperatures. The region could reach 39C. Friday will also see an alert for 'rissaga' in Menorca, which will cause sea level oscillations of almost one metre.