Aemet issues red alert for heavy downpours in Malaga province today as Junta activates emergency plan

Aemet weather alerts for this Monday and (inset) damage caused by the heavy rains on the Igualeja road, in the Serranía de Ronda.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 15:01 Compartir

A red 'serious risk' weather alert has been issued in Malaga province this Monday afternoon, 3 March. Spain's Aemet meteorological agency has just raised the alert for heavy downpours to the highest level. Specifically, the most potentially dangerous situation is forecast in Ronda and its local Serrania area, where up to 120mm could accumulate. This could happen between 2pm and 7pm today. Meteorologists warn that "stationary downpours are happening in the area around Pujerra".

In response, the Junta de Andalucía has decided to move up on step in the Peri flood risk plan, which is already in the pre-emergency phase, to operational situation 1. A regional government spokesperson said that this decision corresponds to the Aemet's red warning for Ronda, while the amber level is maintained for the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley.

At the same time, Igualeja town hall, in agreement with the Junta's education department and following the meeting of the alert committee, has taken the decision to allow children to go home early.

Zoom Damage caused by the heavy rains on the Igualeja road. Vanessa Melgar

Other weather warnings

Aemet has also decided to extend the timing of the amber warning in the rest of the affected areas at least until 6pm, according to the latest information from the agency.

Therefore, until then there is a risk of downpours dropping up to 80mm in 12 hours.

As for Antequera, a yellow warning has been activated for possible accumulated rainfall of up to 40mm over the course of the day, more likely in the western half of the area. In addition, there is another active warning: yellow (slight risk) for accumulated rainfall in one hour, which could discharge up to 25mm (again, in the same areas indicated). Although there is no longer a warning for coastal phenomena, Malaga province is being hit by an easterly storm.