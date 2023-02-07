Aemet extends Costa del Sol amber alert for heavy rain until Wednesday morning The coast west of Malaga city, particularly around the Marbella and Estepona areas, is expected to be the worst affected, with up to 100mm of rain falling in a 12-hour period

Alhaurín el Grande has seen some of the heaviest rain so far today / ANDREA JIMÉNEZ

The heavy rain expected to lash the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley in Malaga province this Tuesday, 7 February, will continue throughout the day and night and into Wednesday morning, according to the weather forecasters.

Spain’s state weather agency, Aemet, has now extended the amber risk weather warning, which was originally in place until midnight tonight through until 9am tomorrow.

Specifically, a warning has been issued for downpours of rain that could leave accumulations of up to 40mm in an hour, especially along the coast west of Malaga, that is, around Marbella and Estepona. Additionally, up to 100mm could accumulate in 12 hours, in the same areas.

For now, the heaviest rains recorded so far today have been concentrated in the Guadalhorce valley, where Alhaurín el Grande had exceeded 70mm of rain in 12 hours by noon, while in Cártama it is above 60mm.

In addition, snowfall is reported in the Sierra de las Nieves and the Serranía de Ronda.