Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday

Almudena Nogués Monday, 24 March 2025, 14:03 Compartir

Spring has not brought with it an end to the rain warnings in Malaga, not yet. The province will be affected by storm Martinho, the last to leave widespread rain, at least until tomorrow, Tuesday. National meteorological agency Aemet has activated a yellow warning in Ronda for heavy rain and storms from 12pm this Tuesday. The state agency forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour.

Umbrellas, therefore, will continue to be needed in the first part of this week. In Malaga city (although no warnings have been activated) Aemet has set the probability of showers at 95% until 6pm tomorrow. This will be Martinho's last shower before it withdraws and gives way to more stable weather.

Although it may be hard to believe, the week that starts today is not only the last week of March; it will also be the first week of the month in which clear skies will be the order of the day. From Wednesday onwards, and once all the warnings have been deactivated, the agency forecasts a dry week with temperatures that will rise gently, especially on Saturday, when a specific episode of the warm terral wind could push the thermometers up to 25 degrees in the city and in the points of the coast where warm west winds are typical, such as Vélez-Málaga and Estepona. Minimum temperatures will also rise to 14 degrees.