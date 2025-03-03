Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Main water supply company offers 145 job vacancies on western strip of Costa del Sol
Employment

Acosol is inviting applications for the positions as it adapts to the urgent needs and continuous challenges posed by climate change and digitalisation of the network

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 3 March 2025, 20:29

The main western Costa del Sol's water supply company Acosol has announced 145 temporary job vacancies to adapt to the urgent needs and continuous challenges posed by climate change and digitalisation. In addition, the knowledge and expertise of the new employees will contribute to the ambitious investment plan that the company will be developing in the coming years.

The vacancies offered will be for: water treatment plant operator (40 vacancies), water network operator (40 vacancies), electrician (10 vacancies), mechanic (10 vacancies), lab technician (10 vacancies), administrative assistant (15 vacancies), computer operator (10 vacancies) and warehouse assistant (10 vacancies). To apply for any of the positions, the candidate must have professional training. Interested parties can access all the information on the Acosol website, in the 'Empleo' section.

In order to comply with Acosol's current equality plan, the specific terms of the call will promote access for workers of underrepresented genders, encouraging their inclusion with equal merit.

