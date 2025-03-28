Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Accident on A-7 between Fuengirola and Benalmádena causes more than three kilometres of tailbacks

The incident forced the closure of two lanes of the Costa del Sol motorway at El Higuerón on Friday afternoon

Enrique Miranda

Friday, 28 March 2025, 19:17

The routine of the most congested roads in Malaga: an accident, a lane blocked and several kilometres of traffic jams. This is the daily routine, especially on the A-7, the Mediterranean dual carriageway, which handles a high volume of traffic and collapses at the slightest impact.

An accident at around 3pm this Friday 28 March caused several kilometres of tailbacks on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway. The accident happened at kilometre point 1008, near El Higuerón, between Fuengirola and Benalmádena and traffic queues soon stretched for three kilometres on the Malaga-bound carriageway.

The accident caused the closure of the centre and left lane, which created a funnel effect on traffic and the resulting jams. The vehicle involved has now been removed and the lanes have been reopened to traffic.

In addition, a second accident on Friday afternoon on the same A-7, in this case at kilometre point 1063, near Estepona, caused another two kilometres of tailbacks in the direction of Algeciras, although the situation soon returned to normal.

