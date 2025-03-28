Accident on A-7 between Fuengirola and Benalmádena causes more than three kilometres of tailbacks

Enrique Miranda Friday, 28 March 2025, 19:17 Compartir

The routine of the most congested roads in Malaga: an accident, a lane blocked and several kilometres of traffic jams. This is the daily routine, especially on the A-7, the Mediterranean dual carriageway, which handles a high volume of traffic and collapses at the slightest impact.

An accident at around 3pm this Friday 28 March caused several kilometres of tailbacks on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway. The accident happened at kilometre point 1008, near El Higuerón, between Fuengirola and Benalmádena and traffic queues soon stretched for three kilometres on the Malaga-bound carriageway.

The accident caused the closure of the centre and left lane, which created a funnel effect on traffic and the resulting jams. The vehicle involved has now been removed and the lanes have been reopened to traffic.

In addition, a second accident on Friday afternoon on the same A-7, in this case at kilometre point 1063, near Estepona, caused another two kilometres of tailbacks in the direction of Algeciras, although the situation soon returned to normal.