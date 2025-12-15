900 kilos by helicopter: blow to network that transported hashish from Morocco to Malaga province

EP Madrid / Sevilla Monday, 15 December 2025, 19:58 Share

The Guardia Civil have delivered a blow to a drug-trafficking organisation that was linked to the transfer of hashish from Morocco to southern Spain via helicopters. Six people have been arrested for making air shipments of between 500 and 900 kilos of drugs to the provinces of Malaga, Almeria and Murcia, where the substances were hidden in warehouses and farms.

Operation 'Giro' has led to the seizure of 657 kilos of hashish, five firearms, one of the helicopters, cash and several vehicles.

The investigation started when the late-night movements of several persons under investigation between Malaga and Almeria raised suspicions of possible large-scale drug-trafficking among the Guardia Civil.

The police discovered that these movements were the result of close collaboration with other people who were constantly sending drugs from Morocco.

Zoom Guardia Civil

The investigators found that the suspects used helicopters with the capacity to transport between 500 and 900 kilos of drugs which, after spending some time in industrial warehouses and farms in the area, were transported by road to European countries.

The aircraft from Morocco would land in unpopulated areas in the province of Almeria, where several people were waiting to unload the hashish and take it in vans to the different warehouses, while the helicopters were hidden, awaiting further shipments.

With all this information gathered, the Guardia Civil searched a farm located in Níjar (Almeria), where they found 25 bales of hashish weighing 657 kilos.

Five other searches were then carried out in different locations in Malaga, Almeria and Murcia, where one of the helicopters, five long firearms, 2,900 euros in cash and several vehicles, among other items, were seized.

In total, six people have been arrested for drug-trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and membership of a criminal organisation. They have already been brought before the courts.

Police authorities from several countries (Morocco, Belgium and Sweden) collaborated with the Spanish units in the operation.