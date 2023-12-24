16-million-euro noise pollution solution for key section of AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol

María Albarral Marbella Sunday, 24 December 2023, 07:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish government has earmarked almost 16 million euros to go towards installing more noise-prevention screens along the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol.

Following a series of complaints from residents in Marbella the national Ministry of Transport launched an action plan to alleviate noise pollution and put it out to tender for 15.8 million euros.

In July a royal decree had already been approved to modify the AP-7 motorway concession on the Malaga-Estepona section for the implementation of measures to soundproof the area, and in September a public tender was launched for 4 million euros of works on a section in Torremolinos.

Improvements in the Marbella area will take 25 months to complete and will extend along the Variante de Marbella section, between kilometres 175.347 and 183.459. "The plan put out to tender aims to reduce the noise impact of the AP-7 motorway, as well as the number of public who are affected by the noise coming from the traffic on the motorway," the government said.

Almost 30 noise prevention screens will be installed with a total length of 6.6 kilometres and they will range between 2.5 and 4.5 metres high.