World's top young pianists to compete for 20,000-euro prize in Malaga competition

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:36

Twenty-five musicians from 12 countries have reached the final phases of Malaga's first international piano competition (Concurso Internacional de Piano Ciudad de Málaga) to be held between 7 and 15 June.

The pianists, all aged under 33 and selected from among 101 contestants, will be competing for the first prize of 20,000 euros and a tour of five concerts.

The competition is organised by local pianist Pablo Amorós with Malaga city hall and the Unicaja foundation.

The finals will consist of three phases in which they will play works by Bach, Chopin, Schumann, Dvorak, Franck, Beethoven, Grieg, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Ravel.

"The level is extraordinary," said Amarós of the participants in the final phases, which will be open to the public. Their countries of origin include South Korea (three contestants), China (five), Russia (six) and one each from Japan, Belgium, Israel, Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Portugal and France. Only two are from Spain.

There will be a second prize of 10,000 euros and a third of 6,000.