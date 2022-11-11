Walking 110,000 steps for Marbella's Triple A charity Elise Dunweber walked over 67 kilometres to raise money for the animal shelter

Elise Dunweber took over 110,000 steps and walked 67 kilometres in order to raise money for the Triple A animal shelter on Sunday 6 November.

Dunweber, who is also the president of the San Pedro and Marbella-based charity, has so far managed to raise over 7,000 euros through her efforts.

Starting at 2.30am, for the first leg of the walk Dunweber walked around her back garden until dawn, before making her way- on foot - down to Marbella's port. From there she walked back and forth to San Pedro, as the flat terrain was perfect for the challenge.

Triple A, which is celebrating its 30th year, looks after some 500 abandoned animals from across the municipality and needs 600,000 euros a year to stay open.

With the 7,000 euros raised, Dunweber said that the money will go towards supporting ongoing projects that help the abandoned animals in their care.