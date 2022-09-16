Nao Victoria replica among sailing ships in Malaga this weekend It was the first ship to complete a round-world trip in the 16th century

The Nao Victoria replica is in Malaga this weekend. / SUR

A replica of the Nao Victoria, the ship that completed the first round-world voyage is among the historical vessels docked in Malaga this weekend.

To mark the celebration of Cruise Days, which includes a number of activities on the city's Palmeral de las Sorpresas (leading to Muelle Uno) the replica of the Nao Victoria is joined by the Galeón Andalucía, the Psacual Flores and the Swedish Götheborg, the world's largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship.

The Galeón Andalucía, a replica of the famous Spanish galleons that for centuries linked Spain with America and the Pacific, is a floating museum of maritime culture.

A symbol of the last sailboats in the Mediterranean, the Pascual Flores was built in Torrevieja in 1917 for the prosperous salt trade with the Mediterranean and Africa.

As well as visiting the ships, activities also include a Maritime Festival, a unique opportunity to commemorate the great sailing feats of history.