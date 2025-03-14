Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Uvaria grandiflora. FREEPIK
Uvaria grandiflora

Uvaria grandiflora

Native to tropical and subtropical regions of China, Indonesia and Singapore, Uvaria grandiflora is an evergreen, perennial vine that grows in rainforest

Denise Bush

Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:07

Native to tropical and subtropical regions of China, Indonesia and Singapore, Uvaria grandiflora is an evergreen, perennial vine that grows in rainforest. It is drought resistant once established but will flourish if watered regularly during the hottest months of the year. It can be used to cover trellises and pergolas, its shiny, dark-green leaves are deeply veined and are between 11 to 23 cm long by six to nine cm wide, offering lots of shade when the sun is at its highest.

Uvaria grandiflora is a member of the Annonaceae family and has eye-catching, vermillion red flowers with a creamy yellow centre which are lightly scented. They attract butterflies and other pollinating insects.

The petals turn dark purple as they mature and are replaced by bunches of cylindrical, berry-like fruit which are edible when ripe. Each fleshy fruit contains between five and 20 flat, light-brown seeds. These seeds can be used to propagate new plants but will need soaking for one to two days before sowing.

The stems and young leaves, as well as the fruits, are covered in a fuzzy, brownish tomentum. The oblong leaves are darker on the top surface than underneath, with deep, recessed central vein. Leaves and roots of Uvaria are used medicinally for stomach upsets, abdominal pain and for skin diseases.

The woody stems are used as a type of rattan for weaving mats, baskets and ropes.

Although drought resistant once established, Uvaria will thrive if given abundant water in dry months.

During the winter it needs very little but is susceptible to cold. It can be grown in a pot, which can be moved to a sheltered spot in colder areas, but needs deep soil to accommodate its long fibrous tap root.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Uvaria grandiflora