Uvaria grandiflora Native to tropical and subtropical regions of China, Indonesia and Singapore, Uvaria grandiflora is an evergreen, perennial vine that grows in rainforest

Denise Bush Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:07 Compartir

Native to tropical and subtropical regions of China, Indonesia and Singapore, Uvaria grandiflora is an evergreen, perennial vine that grows in rainforest. It is drought resistant once established but will flourish if watered regularly during the hottest months of the year. It can be used to cover trellises and pergolas, its shiny, dark-green leaves are deeply veined and are between 11 to 23 cm long by six to nine cm wide, offering lots of shade when the sun is at its highest.

Uvaria grandiflora is a member of the Annonaceae family and has eye-catching, vermillion red flowers with a creamy yellow centre which are lightly scented. They attract butterflies and other pollinating insects.

The petals turn dark purple as they mature and are replaced by bunches of cylindrical, berry-like fruit which are edible when ripe. Each fleshy fruit contains between five and 20 flat, light-brown seeds. These seeds can be used to propagate new plants but will need soaking for one to two days before sowing.

Zoom

The stems and young leaves, as well as the fruits, are covered in a fuzzy, brownish tomentum. The oblong leaves are darker on the top surface than underneath, with deep, recessed central vein. Leaves and roots of Uvaria are used medicinally for stomach upsets, abdominal pain and for skin diseases.

The woody stems are used as a type of rattan for weaving mats, baskets and ropes.

Although drought resistant once established, Uvaria will thrive if given abundant water in dry months.

During the winter it needs very little but is susceptible to cold. It can be grown in a pot, which can be moved to a sheltered spot in colder areas, but needs deep soil to accommodate its long fibrous tap root.