The western Costa del Sol - this is the life

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 17:57

The sheer Spanish sunshine follows you wherever you go on Spain’s Costa del Sol all year round: it’s the wonderful thing all of the towns dotted along the 150-kilometre stretch of coastline have in common. But as you pass through each town, you’ll notice each destination has its own unique charm and character that’s been nurtured over the years, developed, and attracted its own crowd of people, making the Costa del Sol one of the most vibrant and diverse locations in Spain.

There is something for everyone and it usually charms people into considering a move and eventually buying a home or setting up a new base for summer. Who can turn away from a destination where the sun beats down 325 days of the year? And if you’re British, which many on the Costa del Sol are, then it may be likely it’ll take just one of those 325 days to convince you to swap the notoriously dreary, grey rain clouds for the crystal clear skies and open seas of the Costa del Sol.

Picking a location

Identifying which town will fulfill your day-to-day needs can be difficult due to the vast array of living options along the coastline. Closer to Malaga, expect a more diverse group of people with a more city-living approach to day-to-day life, with easy access to the main transport hubs such as Malaga Airport and Maria Zambrano train station.

But there’s a town that has experienced exponential growth in the past few decades: Torremolinos. It was nothing but a poor fishing village in the 1920s, but in the 1960s it became one of the most sought-after destinations in the whole country among gay people in Spain.

While the country languished under the Franco dictatorship’s moral constraints with strict laws against homosexual activity, Spain’s first gay bar opened in Torremolinos in 1962, Toni’s Bar, and the country’s first gay street, Pasaje Begoña, was full of people carousing until well past dawn on Sundays. That all changed in the 1970s when a huge police crackdown forced bars and nightclubs to close.

Partying Torremolinos

But Torremolinos has since regained its freedom and liberty, and the town again is dominated by bars that throng in the town centre. It’s become a priority destination among gay people in Spain, wider Europe and the rest of the world, and not just to party, but to live. The town plays host to some of the biggest LGBT parties, including a pending bid to host Europride in 2027.

The Pride parade in June in Torremolinos is one of the biggest in Europe. Marilú Báez

But you don’t need to be part of the LGBT community to enjoy life in Torremolinos. People from all over the world have chosen this Costa del Sol town to start over, or to simply spend their summer days. There’s as many Irish pubs and English sports bars as there are supermarkets and you’ll hear the British accent in people’s voices throughout the streets just as much as you’ll hear Spanish.

Torremolinos has become known for its parties, of all types and for lots of different people: summer is absolutely swimming with people as they hop from the beach bars at sunset to the nightclubs at midnight. But the stunning beaches in the area, from the shores of Playamar to Carihuela, make for a perfect balance of party and relaxation.

Diverse Mijas

Further up the coast, you’ll find Mijas, known for its rich history, unique museums and an exciting restaurant scene. Charming Mijas Pueblo is located between the sea and mountains, providing the perfect summer base. The Pueblo has attracted people from all over the world, and that’s evident when you’re walking through the whitewashed narrow streets - the town’s blend of contemporary living is on full show with people filling up restaurant terraces, coffee bars and pubs, with an array of different cuisines on offer.

If you’re a history or arts buff then there’s something for you in Mijas. The contemporary art centre (CAC) in Mijas contains the second largest Picasso ceramics collection in Spain, with well over 100 pieces. It also features other artists such as George Braque and Salvador Dalí. The Mijas museum of miniatures is also a unique gem, with over 300 items that can only be seen through powerful microscopes.

Head down to the coast, however and Mijas shows its true diversity, with the busy town of Las Lagunas, the seaside village of La Cala and endless residential developments, many of them chosen by northern Europeans as the ideal place to own a home.

Marbella chic

If you’re after seaside chic, then Marbella is for you. The bigger of the seaside towns along the Costa del Sol is going through something of a renaissance, with stylish new restaurants and hotels, further improving its bling image.

Marbella’s old town is always worth a trip, where you’ll find quaint alleyways and squares flanked by traditional Andalusian architecture.

Relaxing on a beach in Marbella. T.A.

Whether it’s the town’s beaches, golf courses, or its retail therapy at Puerto Banús - one of the most stylish marinas in southern Spain - Marbella makes for a perfect summer destination and a very popular place to live.

Gardens of Estepona

Meanwhile, just half an hour along the coastline, Estepona offers a very different approach to coastal life. It’s another town on the Costa del Sol that’s experienced exponential growth in recent years, but retains its quiet and relaxed atmosphere.

Its attractive palm-studded promenade and charming old quarter full of hidden tapas bars and seafood restaurants attracts people from all over the world.

But while there is a big international scene, many Spanish retirees choose Estepona, dubbed the ‘garden of the Costa del Sol’, as the peaceful town to retire to.

Estepona’s growth and efforts to improve the town have not gone unnoticed; it was selected as one of the three finalists for the prestigious 2023 European City of the Year award.