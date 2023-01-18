Welcome back to southern Spain Discover Andalucía in this special supplement for the World Travel Market in London

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 11:03

Authorities and professionals from the tourism industry in Andalucía and the Costa del Sol are heading to London for next week's World Travel Market, one of the world's biggest travel trade fairs that is key to bringing visitors from the UK to this holiday destination.

SUR in English will be supporting the industry again this year with this special supplement, designed to showcase southern Spain as a tourist destination.

After travel was brought to a standstill by the Covid pandemic in 2020, Andalucía is confident that it will win back British tourists who already love the south of Spain, as well as attracting new visitors who are looking for a destination in the sun.