Slovenia: a blend of good food, mountains and cycling The Green Gourmet Route is regarded as an essential destination for 2023

Javier Márquez Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Many say the country is a green heart beating in the centre of Europe and few destinations of this size can offer as much as Slovenia. History, culture, gastronomy and natural wonders are the four cornerstones on offer to tourists visiting Slovenia, equally tempting to those seeking unforgettable experiences as for those craving peace and quiet.

Sandwiched between the Adriatic Sea to the south-west, Croatia to the south and east, Hungary to the north-east and Austria to the north, Slovenia as a nation barely exceeds 20,000 square km with two million inhabitants. But these proportions only serve to emphasise the magic of the place, dominated by the colour green.

From mountain ranges, lush forests, rocky outcrops in the Karst region, the vineyards and down to the Adriatic Sea, the people of Slovenia maintain a common goal to preserve both their natural and cultural treasures. In fact, green abounds as much in their cities as in the countryside.

Efforts in sustainable development and conservation of the natural environment characterise the country’s main political goals and never more so than in tourism.

Ampliar Slovenia is the third most wooded European country. Slovenia Tourist Office

Its mountains, valleys, parks and forests cover more than 60 % of the land, making Slovenia the third most wooded European country after Sweden and Finland. The opportunities afforded by so much nature for leisure and outdoor activities, combined with the green message and a great gastronomy have led Slovenia to be named fifth among the ten best countries to visit this year as recommended by Lonely Planet.

Undoubtedly one of the attractions for listing Slovenia could be that it was the first country to be awarded the title of Green Destination in the World, awarded by Green Destinations in 2016. It is hardly surprising it is so green, since more than 11% of its territory is protected by the Law on the Protection of Parks (44 in all: one national, three regional, and forty natural parks).

Biking for foodies

In its bid to comply with green policies, promoting sustainable experiences, the Slovenia Green Scheme has developed the Slovenia Green Label for specific locations and businesses meeting green standards, defined as “a promise for a greener future”.

One of the most original tourism ideas to explore this country’s charms is a green cycling route with stops for gourmet experiences. Taking some 11 days, the Slovenia Green Gourmet Route (SGGR) follows guided paths passing vineyards, spas and other agritourism locations, stopping only in destinations with the Slovenia Green Label (10 in total) to sample culinary delights in restaurants that support sustainability.

National Geographic also recently chose the SGGR as one of its 25 best destinations for 2023, calling it “the best route in the world”, and a “pioneering initiative in Europe” for sustainable tourism. The route crosses almost the entire country, offering the possibility of spending the night in charming, centuries-old family homes after savouring recipes and products still unknown to many visitors, including some of the first establishments in Slovenia to receive a coveted Michelin star.