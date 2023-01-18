Region of Murcia insider guide Where to stay, where to eat and what to do in Spain's Capital of Gastronomy

STAY

Hotel Tryp Rincón de Pepe Murcia.

In the capital’s old town, steps from the Baroque and Gothic cathedral, this hotel is renowned for its gastronomic restaurant and a terrace bar.

melia.com/en/hotels/spain/murcia/

Hotel NH Cartagena

With views to the city’s historical, architectural and maritime riches, this elegant hotel makes for a comfortable base from which to discover this city of Carthaginians and Romans.

nh-hotels.com/hotel/nh-cartagena

EAT

La Almazara - Cehegín

Cehegín (north-west of Murcia capital, and close to the holy city of Caravaca de la Cruz) is a rural hamlet worth visiting for this charming restaurant, housed in a former olive oil mill. Specialities include home-cooked rice dishes, paellas and Segureño lamb.

restaurantelaalmazara.com/

Café Lab – Murcia

Found just across the pedestrian street from the magnificent Vélez Chapel of Murcia’s cathedral, Café Lab is worthy of a pilgrimage for all coffee-lovers. Speciality drinks include the café asiático.

cafelab.es/

Mercado de Correos - Murcia

Elegant, on-trend gastro market, in the city’s former post office building, with stylish gourmet food and drink outlets.

mercadodecorreos.com/

Odiseo - Murcia

The showmanship of Las Vegas, the sparkle of Dubai and the Michelin star gastronomy of Murcia collide in this extravagant temple to indulgence, including Michelin star fine-dining by Chef Nazario Cano, cocktails and gourmet sharing plates on the terrace, as well as casino gaming.

odiseospain.com/

Cabaña Buenavista - Murcia

Two-star Michelin Chef Pablo González and his team are talented culinary storytellers, capturing the gastronomic essence of the region and serving it with precision and flair on a plate.

The thatched-roof cabaña dining room and friendly service make for a relaxed atmosphere – but expect plenty of surprises from exquisitely presented tuna belly, to venison served with fresh cheese made at the table.

restaurantelacabana.com/en/

Universal Restaurant - Cartagena

Thanks to the privileged, dry, and sunny climate, you can enjoy dinner here on the covered terraces almost all-year round, sipping a local Colinas 5 gin & tonic, or a chilled glass of Juan Gil white wine, whilst deciding what to order from the menu of regional specialities like Mediterranean sea bass.

facebook.com/universalcartagena/

Eszencia Restaurant - Cartagena

Terrace restaurant by chef Pablo Martínez with the best port views.

Restaurant School of the CCT - Murcia

The training restaurant of Murcia’s Tourist Qualification Centre (CCT) is open to the public. The centre, with visiting experts including award-winning Chef Juan Guillamón (Restaurante AlmaMater), is at the forefront of the region’s restaurant and culinary training.

cctmurcia.es/es/reservas

DO

Royal Casino - Murcia

Spectacular mix of rich architectural styles in this fanciful 19th century private members club. Entrance fee is 5 euros.

realcasinomurcia.com/en/

Wine Tour - Bullas

Get a taste for some of the region’s wineries with a personalised wine tour, including tastings at boutique wineries like Lavia Bodegas, in the Bullas wine area.

Walk through the vineyards, visit the barrel room and enjoy a tasting with gourmet cured hams and cheeses. Prices from 15 euro.

mgwinesgroup.com/en/wine-tourism/

Murcia Cathedral. / FORBES

Verónicas Market - Murcia

If your serious about seeking out gastronomic goodness, then head to Verónicas, Murcia’s historic fresh food market.

mercado-de-abastos-de-veronicas.negocio.site/

Lechera de Burdeos - Murcia

Artisan cheese shop Lechera de Burdeos sells signature, unpasteurised products and DOP local cheeses. You can book a cheese tasting too.

lalecheradeburdeos.com/

City and Culture Tour – Cartagena

Cartagena’s extraordinary history, shaped by the Carthaginians, Romans and Arabs, has left a captivating legacy, including a magnificent Roman theatre open to visitors, as well as an amphitheatre (under conservation). To get the inside track on the city, take a private tour with certified multilingual guide, David Polo.

Nature & Activities

From rafting down the Segura river, sailing along the coast, diving in the Cabo de Palos marine resort, to cycling the green way from Murcia to the holy town of Caravaca de la Cruz, there’s plenty of outdoor activities to showcase this diverse corner of Spain.

murciaturistica.es/en/home/

TRAVEL

RentaCar

From Malaga, an enjoyable way to reach Murcia is by car, taking a road trip through the beautifully scenery along the A-92, running north of Granada’s Sierra Nevada into Almeria and then into Murcia. I chose Malaga’s Record Go rent a car which offers all-inclusive insurance packages.

recordrentacar.com/en/

Flights

Murcia is served by its own international airport, whilst Alicante-Elche international airport is about a 45 minute transfer away.

www.aena.es/en/

Travel Insurance

The Region of Murcia is offering free travel insurance, including Covid-19 cover, to all visitors who stay in regulated tourist accommodation