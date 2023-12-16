Benalmádena, an oasis at the heart of the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Benalmádena Saturday, 16 December 2023, 11:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena is more than just a holiday resort at the heart of the Costa del Sol. It is a complete destination with, not just several kilometres of golden beaches and promenade, but also the broadest offer of leisure parks and attractions on the Malaga coastline, and of course its award-winning marina.

The municipality, which stretches down from the white village in the mountains through the busy town of Arroyo de la Miel to the coastal strip, has a variety of unforgettable iconic landmarks that make it special. Among them are the Buddhist temple, the Stupa de la Iluminación; the Bil Bil castle, used as a cultural and civic centre; or Colomares castle, a 20th-century example of architectural creativity. Benalmádena is also home to the only museum of Pre-Columbian art in Spain.

From top: The world-famous marina, Benalmádena Pueblo and sunset over the sea in Benalmádena Costa. Ayto. Benalmádena

Above all though, Benalmádena is a lively, vibrant town that welcomes visitors with open arms. Tourists who love partying have found the right place in Benalmádena with its popular nightlife and live music. And for those who want to do something more active while enjoying the beaches, the area offers a range of water sports for people of all levels.

When it’s time to slow down for a leisurely lunch by the sea or dinner in the village, Benalmádena is also the place for fine dining, with top restaurants ready to surprise the most exquisite taste buds.

Benalmádena also has its fair share of countryside for those wanting to escape the busy seafront and urban areas. A network of six trails are ideal for trekking and mountain-biking with breathtaking views down to the coast.

Benalmádena marina

Today Benalmádena’s marina is one of the most important in Andalucía. Modern and equipped with the latest technology, it offers an impeccable service to its customers, contributing to the town’s example of sustainable and quality tourism.

Attractive and dynamic, the port has been the venue for numerous national and international nautical competitions, which have attracted thousands of people to the quaysides. It is a benchmark for deep-sea fishing and competitive sailing thanks to a calendar of activities unrivalled in the area.

The Club Náutico Marítimo offers classes in sailing, diving and jet-skiing. It is also home to the municipal sailing school where the young sailors of the future are trained.

New life for the marina

Benalmádena’s marina has recently launched an ambitious plan to attract more visitors and breathe new life into the shopping and restaurant areas and attract locals and visitors all year round.

To do this a full programme of events has been organised; street entertainment will include circus acts, live music and theatre, while markets and environmental awareness activities are also planned. All this, in the words of mayor Juan Antonio Lara is aimed at a “great transformation” of the marina which is of “maximum priority” for the new team at the helm of the town hall.

The plans for the marina are at the centre of Benalmádena’s promotion campaign for the World Travel Market inLondon over the coming days.

“We want our port to go back to being what it used to be, one of the best marinas in Europe,” said the councillor responsible for tourism Presi Aguilera.