Town hall awards Dr Yusuf Hamied 'adopted son of Benalmádena' recognition The Indian scientist was recognised for his collaboration in the construction of the new Cudeca research and training centre

Benalmádena town hall has announced that Dr Yusuf Hamied has been awarded the recognition of Hijo Adoptivo de Benalmádena (adopted son) for his collaboration in the creation of the recently inaugurated Cudeca Institute for Studies and Research Centre.

The appointment was unanimously approved during the plenary session earlier this month, during which, councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, said that the opening of the training centre had been possible due to "the tireless struggle of Cudeca and the extraordinary financial contributions of its main benefactor, Dr Yusuf Hamied".

The construction of the new facility, which is located next to the hospice in Benalmádena, was made possible by a generous donation of two million euros from the Indian scientist and billionaire businessman, who is renowned for his pioneering work with AIDS patients.

Dr Hamied was also instrumental in helping Cudeca reach its target of one million euros during the recent campaign to turn the former home of founder Joan Hunt into a children's palliative care unit.

"The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, promised during the opening ceremony of the institute that he would wholeheartedly support the appointment in recognition of the economic contributions that have made a wonderful project a reality," councillor Laddaga said.

Earlier this year, Benalmádena town hall awarded its coveted Benalmadense del Año award for 2021 to the doctor, which was presented during the celebrations to mark Andalucía Day. The award distinguishes those people who have stood out for their contribution to the community.