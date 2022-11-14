Torrox: the perfect all-in-one destination, with 'best climate in Europe' In Torrox Costa you'll find vast stretches of sandy beaches, while just a short drive inland is Torrox Pueblo; one of Andalucía's iconic white villages.

With an average temperature of 18C, Torrox claims to have the best climate in Europe and describes itself as "the town of the eternal spring".

It is no wonder then, that with its offer of sea and mountains, mild climate and ideal location, Torrox is a popular destination for expats moving to the Costa del Sol as well as visitors who return time and time again.

Torrox Pueblo's Plaza de la Constitución is famous for its coloured parasols, which fill the main square with colour and provide cool shade in summer.

The same square is home to the parish church which dates back to 1505 and the Casa Palacio de la Joya, built in 1863.

Leaving the square, you will find beautiful whitewashed houses with balconies full of brightly coloured flowers and the town is soon to open a museum of local history.

The coastal part of the town offers nine kilometres of blue flag beaches, from the small fishing village of El Morche to the west to its border with the neighbouring town of Nerja to the east.

The iconic lighthouse, with its Mirador del Mediterráneo viewpoint, offers unspoilt views over the Mediterranean sea. Here you will also find the Roman ruins of Caviclum, a settlement whose remains are one of the most important archaeological sites in the province of Malaga.

Whether you are after coast or mountains, Torrox is the ideal 'all in one' destination, offering wonderful views, pretty plazas and of course the best climate in Europe.