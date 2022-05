TIMS choir singing for Ukraine The charity concert raised over 1,000 in aid of the Caritas with Ukraine campaign

The International Music Society (TIMS) raised more than 1,000 euros during a charity concert in aid of the Caritas with Ukraine campaign, which was held in the St Andrew's Church in Los Boliches last week.

The cheque was delivered by the choir's president, Gilly Bareford, to Gloria Uribe of Lux Mundi, who coordinated the appeal on behalf of Caritas.

The choir's next concert will take place in the Cemetery Chapel in Alhaurín el Grande on 5 June.