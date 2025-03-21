Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ravenala madagascariensis. Wikimedia
The traveller&#039;s palm

The traveller's palm

Native to Madagascar, the travellers palm or Ravenala madagascariensis, a close cousin the the bird of paradise plant in the Streliziaceae family and not a true palm

Denise Bush

Friday, 21 March 2025, 11:34

Native to Madagascar, the travellers palm or Ravenala madagascariensis, a close cousin the the bird of paradise plant in the Streliziaceae family and not a true palm.

Fully grown it can reach ten metres tall with a spread of up to eight metres, the leaves spread out in one plane, like a fan. Each leaf is on a long stalk and can measure three to six metres long.

The plant's common name is thought to have originated from colonial travellers to Madagascar who would sometimes drink the rainforest water collected at the base of the plant's leaves, hence, traveller's palm. Another theory is that the plant would grow its leaves in an east to west direction following the path of the sun. The upright leaves are thought to have resembled a compass needle guiding travellers around the island.

Traveller's palms are late bloomers and can only flower once they are mature; ten years or even older.

The flowers are cream or white in colour and are enclosed in boat-shaped bracts giving them the iconic Strelitziaceae bird-shaped flower head.

The flowers grow from the leaf axils and form vibrant blue-coloured seeds that are a favourite food of the Madagascar Lemurs who eat and distribute them around the forest.

They are a tropical or sub-tropical plant and, like bird of paradise, need a moderately humid climate and a moist soil which should not be allowed to dry out or become water-logged. They thrive best with regular feeding: once every two to three months. Plant growth slows down once they reach maturity and it is not necessary to feed them so often.

Plant in a bright, sunny spot but sheltered from strong winds which may shred the leaves.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  2. 2 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  4. 4 The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil
  5. 5 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  6. 6 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast
  9. 9 Bugle and drum bands from different Andalusian provinces march into Benalmádena this weekend
  10. 10 Benalmádena to install almost 200 brown containers for biodegradable waste

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The traveller's palm