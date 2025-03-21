The traveller's palm Native to Madagascar, the travellers palm or Ravenala madagascariensis, a close cousin the the bird of paradise plant in the Streliziaceae family and not a true palm

Friday, 21 March 2025

Native to Madagascar, the travellers palm or Ravenala madagascariensis, a close cousin the the bird of paradise plant in the Streliziaceae family and not a true palm.

Fully grown it can reach ten metres tall with a spread of up to eight metres, the leaves spread out in one plane, like a fan. Each leaf is on a long stalk and can measure three to six metres long.

The plant's common name is thought to have originated from colonial travellers to Madagascar who would sometimes drink the rainforest water collected at the base of the plant's leaves, hence, traveller's palm. Another theory is that the plant would grow its leaves in an east to west direction following the path of the sun. The upright leaves are thought to have resembled a compass needle guiding travellers around the island.

Traveller's palms are late bloomers and can only flower once they are mature; ten years or even older.

The flowers are cream or white in colour and are enclosed in boat-shaped bracts giving them the iconic Strelitziaceae bird-shaped flower head.

The flowers grow from the leaf axils and form vibrant blue-coloured seeds that are a favourite food of the Madagascar Lemurs who eat and distribute them around the forest.

They are a tropical or sub-tropical plant and, like bird of paradise, need a moderately humid climate and a moist soil which should not be allowed to dry out or become water-logged. They thrive best with regular feeding: once every two to three months. Plant growth slows down once they reach maturity and it is not necessary to feed them so often.

Plant in a bright, sunny spot but sheltered from strong winds which may shred the leaves.