The Loring family: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots

Calle Jorge Loring in the Bailén-Miraflores district of Malaga city is named after the first Marquis de la Casa Loring, Jorge Loring Oyarzábal, who was the son of George Loring James, an American merchant originally from Boston.

Loring James was a civil engineer who travelled between Malaga, Boston and Baltimore for around seven years until 1817 when he settled permanently in Malaga. He married the 'Malagueña' Rosario Oyarzábal Herrera and the couple had seven children, one of whom was Jorge.

Jorge Loring and his wife Amalia Heredia Livermore are best known in the city as the founders of the Jardín Botánico La Concepción. Amalia was the eldest daughter of Manuel Agustín Heredia Martínez and Isabel Livermore Salas, whose father was Thomas Livermore Page. He came to Malaga from Halstead in Essex but had Irish roots.

Jorge Loring was also one of the cofounders of the Banco de España and behind the Malaga to Cordoba and Seville to Cadiz railway lines.

Jorge and Amalia had eight children and among them were Concepción Loring Heredia who became the first woman to speak in the Spanish parliament on 23 November 1927.

In fact her mother Amalia, who was a keen archaeologist and botanist, was also political and the couple would hold political gatherings attended by members of the conservative party such as Cánovas del Castillo, Romero Robledo and Francisco Silvela. The latter became their son-in-law and prime minister of Spain. Silvela had married Amalia Loring, Concepción's sister, in 1875.

Calle Fernando Loring in the Ciudad Jardín district of Malaga city is named after the pilot and grandson of Amalia and Jorge (1902, Malaga - 1978).

In 1932 he decided to undertake his first adventure, flying between Madrid and Manila in twelve days. During the Civil War he fought on the northern front against the Republicans and was shot down in 1938 but was saved by his parachute.