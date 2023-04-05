The historic La Fonda Heritage Hotel opens in Marbella with luxury and modern facilities, celebrating local culture, gastronomy and hospitality

Compartir Copiar enlace

With a history stretching back through the centuries, La Fonda is an emblem in Marbella, its interior contains part of the town's heritage.

Comprising three restored historical buildings, this landmark was once a private residence, and also served as a church and a school, before the well-known designers, Jaime Parlade and Duarte Pinto Coelho, transformed it into a luxurious hotel in the 60s, eventually becoming the first Michelin-star restaurant in the town, during the late ’80s.

During the recent renovation project to restore La Fonda ́s architectural splendour, archaeological excavations unearthed one of the most extraordinary discoveries, in the town, in recent years, the altar and nave of the 16th-century San Sebastian Church ; as well as structures from the Nasrid period, dating back to the 13th century. Ancient walls and arches were preserved and original features were restored, including ancient murals and frescoes from the hermitage.

This legendary establishment is reopening its doors as La Fonda Heritage Hotel, the first “Relais & Chateaux” property in Andalucia, an association known for its pursuit of excellence, its magnificent properties, and its dedication to preserving local heritage.

The extensive refurbishment carried out by the company has kept the essence of the building intact, preserving original architectural elements that alternate modern interiors and sophisticated ambiance in a unique setting in the heart of the town. The hotel offers a perfect fusion of past and present. The new design will confirm its position as a Marbella landmark and will undoubtedly lead to exceptional guest experiences.

With a total of 20 rooms, including three suites, each room at La Fonda has its unique features and charm, some with balconies overlooking the Plaza de Santo Cristo. In addition, culture and history enthusiasts will enjoy the Heritage Suite, one of the hotel's most special rooms which preserves the original dome of the church's chapel and the 18th century murals of "Los Angeles", dedicated to the “Virgen de los Remedios”.

On the gastronomic front, La Fonda offers a selection of proposals including “Jane”, its “haute cuisine” restaurant that combines Andalusian and Mediterranean products with universal flavours. Pascal Silman, executive chef of the establishment, brings his passion, style and delicacy to the restaurant's cuisine, reinventing dishes and achieving stimulating sensations that will not leave you indifferent. In addition, “Jane”, which like the rest of the hotel's restaurants is open to the general public, has three different rooms, including the beautiful 16th century San Sebastian Church, an unbeatable setting.

La Fonda also has an elegant sky-bar where you can enjoy, high above the town champagne cocktails, oysters and seafood under the night, and the charming terraces of Los Patios de La Fonda, perfect for enjoying breakfast or brunch at any time of the day.