La Sylphide ballet takes Scotland to Seville

K. Rayner Seville Friday, 19 January 2024, 17:48

One of the oldest ballets in the classical repertoire, dating in this version from 1836, was on stage at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville for three performances at the end of last week.

Set in Scotland, La Sylphide, by famed Danish choreographer August Bournonville, was mounted on the Compañía Nacional de Danza by Danish coach and stager Petrusjka Broholm so the production's authenticity was assured.