Successful Lions President's Dinner raises 8,000 euros Some 130 guests were welcomed by the club at the Grace Restaurant in Mijas

The La Cala Lions Club welcomed 130 guests to its annual President's Dinner held at the Grace Restaurant in Mijas last week. The event raised 8,000 euros for local charities and included live entertainment, a raffle and an auction.

Prizes in the auction included a holiday for two in Portugal, donated by the auctioneer Jason Vale, and a VIP visit for four people to Manchester United FC.