Simply Red grace a stage on the Costa del Sol again, six years on Mick Hucknall and his band had fans bopping at Marenostrum Fuengirola as they performed some of their biggest hits in front of a near sell-out crowd

Reunions are often special occasions, and Simply Red's concert on Sunday at Marenostrum Fuengirola was no different. Six years had passed since the band's previous appearance on that particular stage, where they were the first international act. But it was worth the wait.

Enthusiasm to see the British band was high, as fans flocked to Fuengirola's Sohail Castle in what was a near sell-out show. People from far and wide made the journey to the event, with one man even making the trip from Mallorca. "I couldn't miss it. I'm so happy," he said.

Mick Hucknall proved to be as lively as ever. Dressed casually in a black T-shirt, jeans and trainers, he was dancing from the first song, Look At Me Now, as his moves injected the already lively crowd with more energy.

The band's rendition of Stars made even the most static fans in the venue get on their feet. Holding Back The Years and If You Don't Know Me By Now had everyone filming the best moments of the concert and it was the perfect end to a long-awaited reunion.