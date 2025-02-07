Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Santa Marina in the original version by Zurbarán (left) and the official copy from his workshop.

Santa Marina in the original version by Zurbarán (left) and the official copy from his workshop. Ñito Salas
Art and culture

Zurbarán’s Santa Marina versus the official copy: spot the difference in the Museo Carmen Thyssen

The gallery in Malaga exhibits ten works by the Grand Master of female saints and compares two versions of one of his finest pieces

Paco Griñán

Paco Griñán

Malaga

Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:43

These paintings were originally intended for baroque churches illuminated by candlelight. The goal was for the figures to stand out with their luminosity against the dimly lit walls. In this subdued atmosphere, the expressions of these women invited devotion, even though it was probably difficult ... to discern the details of the fabrics, the folds of their luxurious garments, or the nuances of the colours -hallmarks of Francisco de Zurbarán (1598 -1664). His style was imitated by apprentices and assistants in his Seville workshop, a veritable artistic factory that not only supplied all of Spain but also the New World. It was from this workshop that not only the master’s own works emerged but also the ‘official copies’ produced by his disciples. Ten of these paintings -two originals by the artist and eight from his workshop - have been brought together in Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga. Running until 20 April, the exhibition invites visitors not only to religious contemplation but also to examine mid-17th-century fashion in detail and even to play a game of ‘spot the eight differences’ between the original and the copy of Santa Marina.

