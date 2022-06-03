The Rolling Stones rocking on in Madrid Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Woods took over the stage at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium

He may not have done any running or jumping, but after all, he is 78 years old. Yesterday, a splendid Mick Jagger showed that age is a state of mind and that the 231 years that the Rolling Stones' ages add up to, was barely noticeable on stage. "Hello Madrid!" he shouted as soon as the concert began.

Thousands of fans filled the venue, not quite sold-out but nearly. The Stones started with a tribute to Charlie Watts, their drummer, who died in August last year at 80, and then the madness took over the stadium. Jagger, in black trousers and a bright red jacket -although he changed several times throughout the concert-, made it clear: "This is our first tour in Europe without Charlie, we miss him very much." It was impossible not to be moved and the thousands of people gathered in the stadium applauded supportively.

It didn't matter that the Stones didn't start on time as the devoted audience hung on every note of every legendary song that celebrated the sixty years that the band has been performing. They even sang 'happy birthday' to Ronnie Woods who is now 75 years old.

This concert was the start of a tour that will take the band to twelve other European cities.