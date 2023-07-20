Renew your bed and your sofa with the best summer offers

Compartir Copiar enlace

Hot summer nights can make it a problem to fall asleep. And rest is fundamental for our health, so we are going to suggest how to combat the high temperatures and this suffocating heat to really enjoy your home.

If you want to sleep soundly, without sweating, without waking up early in the morning because of the heat, if you want to enjoy naps in summer you want to enjoy your naps in summer, here are some tips:

• Air your house first thing in the morning.

• Hydrate yourself during the day.

• Maintain healthy habits, avoid tobacco, caffeine or alcohol, have light dinners, practice sports with moderation and in the cooler hours of the day...

• Use natural fabrics such as cotton or Tencel, especially in bedding.

• Renew your resting environment with a cooler mattress.

• Renew your sofa, give yourself a treat by redesigning your living room with modern and fresh upholstery.

And it is your sleeping environment that can become your best ally against the heat. The professionals at the MiColchón chain of stores specialise in rest have given us advice so that we know how to choose the coolest bed:

• Choose a mattress that is adaptable but that BREATHES, so that while you sleep it will dissipate heat and not accumulate moisture.

• A mattress with a spring core or an advanced, natural viscoelastic core such as the Memoryvis® by Nessen® are in themselves breathable materials.

• Select a mattress that has a summer side, or better still, upholstered with "cold thread" fabric or "cold yarns". Just by touching these fabrics you will be able to see that it stays a few degrees below room temperature. A cold thread fabric is a spectacular technological technological breakthrough, and there are also pillows made of this material. Consult your MiColchón Mattressologists® and discover their coolest products.

MiColchón Sofas&Beds also has a Premium line of sofas and armchairs that you can also customise to your liking. The hub of your family and social life is the living room, and what could be better than a modern, designer sofa, made to measure, with a lifetime guarantee on the structure and the best leather structure and the best upholstery in leather or stain-resistant fabrics.

Enjoy the best discounts and offers today by visiting your nearest MiColchón store. They already have 11 stores in Malaga city (El Viso, Velázquez, Suárez and El Palo), Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Marbella, Estepona, Vélez Málaga, Torre del Mar and Motril, on the Costa Tropical of Granada. .

Ampliar

And if you want the best, always at the best price, in MiColchón Sofas&Beds have the largest variety of prestigious brands: Tempur, Sealy, Hukla Germany, Stressless, Nessen, Emma, Flex, Relax, Emma, Flex, Relax.

Renew your bed and sofa this summer, SUPER FRESH summer DISCOUNTS are waiting for you! summer! Find out now at www.micolchon.com or by calling 951 555 155.

To celebrate this growth, which is part of its expansion strategy in Andalucía, the first 50 people to visit the store will receive a free mattress that they can take directly to their homes.

MiColchón Estepona's facilities have a 300 m2 showroom dedicated to rest with the best equipment and beds in the market. the best equipment and beds in Europe. Top brands such as Tempur, Sealy, Flex, Nessen, Relax, Hukla Germany and Emma, among others.

In addition to this, the space has a wide variety of armchairs and chairs, also of the highest quality and European manufacture, such as those of the prestigious Stressless company or the Nessen armchairs, exclusive to MiColchón. These fully customisable models are made with the best with the best stain-resistant fabrics, Italian leather of the highest quality or motorised relaxation systems, such as the innovative "Zero Gravity" mode, which, as the company explains, improves blood circulation and has a mechanism that allows the seat to adjust to the lower back lumbar region.

All of this with the individualised advice of the company's staff, experts in Mattressology®, MiColchón's exclusive business philosophy, which is defined as "the specialty that deals with the most personalised and healthy rest for any situation or ailment"..

In addition, MiColchón Estepona will offer special opening prices and its usual services and guarantees: transport, assembly and removal of the used mattresses, up to 15-year guarantees and 202 trial nights on its range of premium Nessen mattresses and the best prices on the main European sleep brands.

Specialists in rest in Andalucía

With more than 40 years of experience, MiColchón is in a leagaue of its own in the rest sector in Andalucía. The Malaga-based firm has achieved record business figures in the last year, with 25,000 mattresses sold, more than 5,000 sofas and armchairs and a track record of more than 500,000 satisfied customers. All this thanks to the quality of its products and the excellence of its service, which can boast 'zero complaints'.

As part of its growth plans, the company plans to open a new 500-square-metre store in Malaga city, on the same El Viso commercial park, where they are located in August. Specifically, the group plans to launch the brand Nightland, a new company that will sell medium-quality mattresses and sofas at affordable prices.

In parallel to this, they are also undertaking a complete refurbishment of the main store, at 62 Avenida Los Vega which is being remodeled to make the shopping experience more pleasant and to incorporate new reference brands.

All this coincides with the third anniversary of their store in Benalmádena and the first year of their opening in Motril, from where they cover the entire Costa Tropical of Granada.

