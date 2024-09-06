Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Chilean myrtle

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Native to Chile and Argentina, Luma apiculata is a perennial shrub or tree in the Myrtaceae family. It was formerly called Myrtus apiculata but the genus has been divided into four separate genera, Amomyrtus, Myrtus, Luma and Ugni.

Drought resistant once established, this small tree is beautiful all year round. It has a smooth, cinnamon-coloured bark which, as it matures, splits and peels back to reveal cream patches. The oval leaves are broad and taper to a sharp point. They are a dark, glossy green and are aromatic when crushed. The scented, waxy white and pink flowers, which appear in clusters from July to late September, are rich in nectar and attract lots of bees and pollinating insects.

After flowering is over, edible purple berries form which can be used to make sauces and jam. Their flavour is said to be sweet and delicious but can vary from tree to tree and are dependent on the growing conditions.

The flower of Luma apiculata. Wikimedia

Chilean myrtle is drought tolerant once established but will be healthier if it is regularly watered, the fruit will also be juicier. It doesn't mind what type of soil as long as it does not become waterlogged and it will also grow in coastal areas. It prefers a situation with full sun but will also grow in dappled shade. It is not frost hardy.

Propagation is said to be easy from seed and in ideal conditions, seedlings may appear in the soil around the base of the tree. It can also be grown from sem-hardwood cuttings with a heel.

Traditionally, a decoction of the leaves, stems and roots were used to treat stomach disorders, dysentery and diarrhoea. An infusion was taken to relieve urinary tract infections and used to treat asthma and bronchial illnesses.

Besides being grown as a specimen tree, Luma apiculata can also be used for creating a hedge or grown in a large container. It is a popular subject for fans of Bonsai.