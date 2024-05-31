Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Confederate jasmine

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Trachelospermum asiaticum 'Mandaianum' is a perennial vine native to Korea and Japan. It is very similar to T. jasminium and is often described as a synonym of the same species. They are both vigorous twining vines with dark green glossy leaves and perfumed star-shaped flowers. T. asiaticum 'Mandaianum' (common names include Confederate, Asiatic and Chinese jasmine) is said to start flowering earlier, from the start of spring, and finish later, in mid autumn.

Confederate jasmine has apricot or creamy yellow blooms with a deeper yellow centre which will attract lots of pollinating insects. Some catalogue listings include pink cultivars but it seems to be very rare or possibly a wrong identification of another species.

It is an evergreen although it may drop a percentage of its leaves in late autumn and through the winter. It flowers profusely and will carpet the ground with spent flowers so a lot of sweeping is required almost all year around. However the pungent jasmine scent during the day and especially in the evening, make this a wonderful patio plant. It can also be grown in a container or used as ground cover. Trachelospermum is also a popular plant for Bonsai.

The wiry stems contain a white latex that can cause irritation if it makes contact with eyes or skin so wear gloves when pruning. It will need trimming about twice a year to prevent it from smothering other plants and structures.

Trachelospermum can take a year or more to get established and, during that period, will need regular watering in dry months. However, once it is settled it is moderately drought resistant and will withstand extreme heat. A position where it will receive a little shade on hot summer afternoons is preferable to prevent scorching.It thrives in coastal conditions and high humidity.

It produces seed in twin 'bean' pods in the autumn but propagation is more successful from semi-hardwood cuttings and from layering.