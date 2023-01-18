Your new home in Málaga is waiting for you at Habitat Inmobiliaria

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 19:01

The province of Málaga is on the up. Its economic activity is growing, making it one of the most attractive provinces to live in or invest in.

Customers' requests have changed following recent events, and the ability to enjoy a wide range of plans with nature and the sea as a backdrop is now essential. This is all possible with the developments that Habitat Inmobiliaria have in the area.

Their wide range of developments includes Habitat Valle Romano (Estepona), Habitat Santangelo (Benalmádena) and Habitat Alborán (Torremolinos).

Habitat Valle Romano is a complex with 115 properties with terraces and between one and four bedrooms. Moreover, buyers can choose between penthouses and ground-floor properties with private gardens, all with spectacular sea views.

Habitat Valle Romano.

This development is south facing, a great benefit which, combined with the size of the windows, means that light is the main protagonist.

Its communal areas, which boast a swimming pool, gymnasium, social club and gardens, are another of the development’s characteristics.

The location in Estepona, one of the most important towns on the Costa del Sol, means it has privileged views of the sea and Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja Nature Area.

Another of Habitat Inmobiliaria’s promotions, Habitat Santangelo,is a development with 51 two and three-bedroom properties, all with terraces, and spacious communal areas such as a swimming pool and gardens in which to enjoy unrivalled surroundings and sea views.

The development, which is synonymous with quality of life and wellbeing all year round, is located in Benalmádena, just 15 minutes from the airport and about 20 minutes from the heart of Málaga or Puerto Banús.

Habitat Santangelo.

Last but not least, Habitat Inmobiliaria offer Habitat Alborán, an exclusive beachfront development in Torremolinos with properties with between one and four bedrooms, with penthouses and ground-floor apartments with gardens and with marvellous sea views through their large windows and from their spacious terraces.

Exclusivity is one of the main features of the development, which stands out from the rest for its extensive gardens, swimming pools, children’s play areas and ‘healthy’ areas.

Regarding the location, it is right on the seafront in Torremolinos with a direct connection to Málaga International Airport, meaning it is just minutes from the city centre.

If you’re thinking of moving house or you would really like a home with great communal areas from which to enjoy the Mediterranean, you’ll find everything you’re looking for in Habitat Inmobiliaria’s developments.

Habitat Alborán.

Habitat Inmobiliaria, 68 years of experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered

Habitat Inmobiliaria is a leading real estate company in Spain, with more than 68 years of experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered. The company currently has 4,000 homes on the market in different parts of the country.

In Málaga province, Habitat Inmobiliaria is also currently marketing Habitat Los Guindos, a marvellous development in the western area of Málaga city with one to three-bedroom properties with terraces, gym, multi-purpose and co-working space.

The developers stand out for their recognised Habitat Quality, endorsed by various external organisations and laboratories, offering homes of high architectural quality and spaces designed for wellbeing and enjoyment.

For more information on Habitat Valle Romano, Habitat Santangelo and Habitat Alborán

Those interested in learning more about Habitat Valle Romano, Habitat Santangelo and Habitat Alborán can visit the developments’ sales offices, located on Calle Perú at the intersection with Calle Flaminio, Estepona, Málaga, at Calle Esparto 44, at the intersection with Calle Canela, Benalmádena, Málaga and Avenida Mar de Alborán at the intersection with Torremolinos seafront respectively, where they will be advised and have any queries clarified. Information can also be obtained, or a video-call requested by calling freephone 900 100 420, sending an email or visiting the website www.habitatinmobiliaria.com.