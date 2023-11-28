Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The luxury of living and enjoying everlasting summer on the beachfront in Estepona
Extra Ikkil Bay

The luxury of living and enjoying everlasting summer on the beachfront in Estepona

The architectural design of Ikkil Bay is a dialogue between sea and light

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:40

Compartir

A prime residential complex begins with a prime location. This certainly applies to Ikkil Bay, a boutique project of just 9 villas on the beachfront of Estepona’s Playa del Cristo, in one of the most sought-after parts of the Costa del Sol.

The project developed by The Pearl Horizon, comprising Jamena Developments and other private investors, is shaping up to be a landmark in the high-end real estate sector. The development stands out not only for its exceptional location but also for its innovative concept of “high-rise villas”. A fusion of the privacy and spaciousness of a villa with the security and efficiency advantages of a gated building.

Construction is in its final phase and the first homes are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. Its privileged location in Estepona town centre offers the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of a beachfront location and the convenience of being just minutes from the marina and town centre.

The architectural design of Ikkil Bay is a dialogue between sea and light. With a trapezoid-shaped structure, the building opens up to the sea, allowing natural light to flood every corner of the homes. The contemporary architecture, in perfect harmony with sustainability and energy efficiency, creates an atmosphere of exclusivity and comfort.

The homes have surface areas ranging from 200 to 547 square metres and predominant materials such as wood, marble and glass. A faithful reflection of the development’s deep connection with nature. Each property, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and top quality finishes, provides a unique experience, where interior design and natural surroundings are harmoniously intertwined.

The communal areas are another of the great attractions of Ikkil Bay. The development boasts elegant gardens with fountains and waterfalls, an indoor swimming pool with spa area, Turkish bath, sauna and hydro-massage pool, gymnasium, exclusive car park with car lift and an exclusive concierge service. Rounding it all off is a panoramic solarium and infinity pool, with breathtaking views of the Rock of Gibraltar and North Africa.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why people aged over 60 are not getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaga province
  2. 2 Twin towns - and the little-known link between the Costa del Sol and Stockport
  3. 3 Malaga confirmed to host Davis Cup tennis tournament for third year in a row
  4. 4 Missing 15-year-old from Melilla could be in Malaga city
  5. 5 CyberMonday: What is it and what kind of offers are there?
  6. 6 Malaga CF's long-awaited sports city and academy finally opens
  7. 7 AEDAS Homes, exclusive avant-garde homes on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Malaga CF dish out a thrashing on their return to winning ways
  9. 9 Dominant Italy defeat Australia to lift Davis Cup trophy in Malaga
  10. 10 American community on the Costa del Sol celebrate Thanksgiving in style

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad