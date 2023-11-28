The luxury of living and enjoying everlasting summer on the beachfront in Estepona

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A prime residential complex begins with a prime location. This certainly applies to Ikkil Bay, a boutique project of just 9 villas on the beachfront of Estepona’s Playa del Cristo, in one of the most sought-after parts of the Costa del Sol.

The project developed by The Pearl Horizon, comprising Jamena Developments and other private investors, is shaping up to be a landmark in the high-end real estate sector. The development stands out not only for its exceptional location but also for its innovative concept of “high-rise villas”. A fusion of the privacy and spaciousness of a villa with the security and efficiency advantages of a gated building.

Construction is in its final phase and the first homes are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. Its privileged location in Estepona town centre offers the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of a beachfront location and the convenience of being just minutes from the marina and town centre.

The architectural design of Ikkil Bay is a dialogue between sea and light. With a trapezoid-shaped structure, the building opens up to the sea, allowing natural light to flood every corner of the homes. The contemporary architecture, in perfect harmony with sustainability and energy efficiency, creates an atmosphere of exclusivity and comfort.

The homes have surface areas ranging from 200 to 547 square metres and predominant materials such as wood, marble and glass. A faithful reflection of the development’s deep connection with nature. Each property, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and top quality finishes, provides a unique experience, where interior design and natural surroundings are harmoniously intertwined.

The communal areas are another of the great attractions of Ikkil Bay. The development boasts elegant gardens with fountains and waterfalls, an indoor swimming pool with spa area, Turkish bath, sauna and hydro-massage pool, gymnasium, exclusive car park with car lift and an exclusive concierge service. Rounding it all off is a panoramic solarium and infinity pool, with breathtaking views of the Rock of Gibraltar and North Africa.