Small Oasis: paradise is in Manilva and it has sea views This residential complex, one of the largest in the area, has four phases and stands out for the quality of its finishes, its technological equipment and its communal areas

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 18:35

A place for relaxation, fully equipped with all mod-cons and with the Mediterranean as the backdrop. It might seem like a dream, but it is the ‘big life’.

Under this all-inclusive, luxurious yet approachable and affordable concept Small Oasis offers a select range of properties, including resort-style flats, luxury flats, townhouses and villas.

Located in Manilva, the resort was acquired in 2018 by an American fund and is led by Javier del Carpio, International Project Manager for the company in Spain.

“We recovered this project, abandoned during the worst years of the crisis, to finish it and provide added value not just to the resort but also to the entire area,” Del Carpio explains. Indeed, since work began the Martagina road, which provides access to the site, has undergone a significant improvement.

The residential complex has four phases, the first of which, almost completely sold out, consists of 258 resort-style, two- and three-bedroom flats; the second phase, which is currently being marketed, is made up of 144 luxury two- and three-bedroom flats with two and three bathrooms respectively, high spec kitchens and a balcony with sea views.

The third and fourth phases, which are currently in process and will be launched next year, consist of 70 high quality townhouses and 29 exclusive villas respectively.

All the buildings are of an updated Andalusian style, with smooth walls, open plan spaces and equipped with home automation. “We have completely overhauled the initial project to provide it with that necessary bonus in quality, and the reception has been spectacular because there are no other initiatives this ambitious and comprehensive in the whole area,” Del Carpio stresses.

At the heart of the Costa del Sol

The quality of the Small Oasis proposals is not limited to the individual buildings but also includes complete and attractive communal areas.

These areas include landscaped gardens, infinity pool, beach bar & grill and barbecue areas.

It also has a cinema screening room, a fitness centre including yoga and Pilates classes, and a paddle tennis court.

Plus, with remote workers in mind, a co-working area has been planned, technologically equipped with high-speed fibre optics.

Access to the site is privately controlled and the services are automated through a proprietary App.

All without having to give anything up, because Small Oasis is located just 10 minutes from the historical centre of Estepona, 20 minutes from Gibraltar airport and Puerto Banús (Marbella) and has a great connection to the international airport in Málaga in around an hour.

To obtain further information on Small Oasis you can get in touch by telephone +34 604416821, e-mail welcome@smalloasisbiglife.com or the website https://smalloasisbiglife.com.