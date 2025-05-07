Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:00 Compartir

Savills is an international real estate consultancy with over 160 years of history, a presence in more than 70 countries and a residential network of more than 500 offices in key locations such as London, the French Riviera and Dubai. Two of these offices are in Malaga, where the company has been active for over 30 years. In recent years, it has focused particularly on the prime or high-end residential sales market, ranging from new developments to ultra-luxury villas, having already established itself as a leader in other real estate sectors such as offices, retail, logistics and hotels.

The Savills team specialising in the residential markets of Malaga and Marbella offers a comprehensive service covering everything from property valuation and appraisal to land and development advice, and the sale of both new and resale properties. This is made possible through a well-connected sales network spanning local, national and international channels.

Strategic presence

The Costa del Sol is one of the key strategic areas in Spain for the property sector. For this reason, Savills has established a strong presence in the region, with its own offices in Malaga and Marbella. “Our local team is made up of expert consultants who live in and understand the area. We offer a fully tailored service that reflects the unique characteristics of the region, backed by the tools, reach and support of a global company,” they say at Savills.

“We enhance our services with our ability to generate visibility through a strong network of contacts, media presence and access to exclusive databases,” they add.

Their work ranges from renovated homes in Malaga’s historic centre and developments along the Costa del Sol to branded residences and ultra-luxury villas in Marbella, as well as new-build projects designed with the comfort and wellbeing of different types of buyers in mind.

Growth in Marbella

Since opening its own office in Marbella, Savills has seen significant growth in the area, strengthening its position as one of the key players in the market.

A strong focus on local leadership and in-depth market knowledge has been crucial. Thanks to a clear strategic direction and the expansion of its sales team, the Marbella office has significantly increased its property portfolio, listing both new-build developments and resale homes in Marbella and nearby towns such as Estepona and Benahavís. This expansion has led not only to a higher volume of properties but also to a more diverse offering, catering to a wide range of both national and international clients.

The team in Marbella is also continuing to grow. For the remainder of the year, the plan is to keep adding specialised professionals, further strengthening the local structure to deliver a more personalised, efficient and professional service.

New phase in Malaga City

At the same time, Savills has entered a new phase in Malaga city. In recent months, it has launched resale property operations with the addition of a dedicated team in the Malaga office, marking a key milestone in the company's expansion strategy in Andalucía.

The firm now has a broad portfolio of resale properties in Malaga city, with a wide range of prices to suit both buyers looking for a primary residence and investors drawn by the city’s vibrant property market.

Tailored services

Savills offers a range of specialist services designed to meet every need in the property market. These include residential sales, full-service support for owners looking to sell, national and international coverage and access to real-time market data and analysis through its local, national and international Research teams.

In this way, Savills meets the needs of both local residents looking to sell or reposition their property and national and international buyers seeking professional guidance to find a home in Malaga, Marbella or elsewhere on the Costa del Sol. It also supports owners of portfolios or unique properties who need a strategic partner with strong analytical capabilities, global visibility and expert marketing.