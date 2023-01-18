TM Real Estate Group, a real estate developer on the road to excellence

Tuesday, 28 June 2022, 18:40

The construction group, based in Torrevieja, has 6 completed building projects in Costa del Sol. A few months ago, it released a new one, Atalaya Emotion. It is located in La Atalaya, a prestigious area near Estepona.

TM Real Estate Group is a family-owned company with its origin in Torrevieja, and it’s specialized in building and developing holiday homes. So far, it has supplied 20.000 properties since the company was born.

Its activity is focused on the Mediterranean coastline and with a presence in the Mexican Caribbean.

It was 2015, when the company arrived at Costa Del Sol with its project Dreams Garden. The residential complex was composed by 38 properties with an avant-garde design and sea views.

In that moment, the sector was bogged down. But, on the other hand, the high success of Dream Garden’s sales gave way to a new project called Marbella Senses. This project, released in 2015, is composed by 24 townhouses, and is situated in Puente Romano, the Golden Mile of one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. It was a successful project that was sold off-plan.

Marbella Senses By TM.

In that same year, TM Real Estate Group purchased a lot in Cancelada. The objective was to develop a new project, Miradores del Sol. It was built in 3 different phases (released in 2017, 2018 and 2021). It has a total of 130 properties. Everything is currently sold, and the last properties will be delivered in July 2022.

Miradores del Sol Phase 1.

Looking at how well the company’s properties were received, TM Real Estate Group decided to establish a head office in the area. The facility is placed in Edificio Las Torres de Marbella Club, Avda Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe s/n. The reason for this head office is to manage all the operations in Costa del Sol, from Marbella.

Costa del Sol’s head office.

Subsequently, came Golden Green, in Nueva Andalucía, a project of detached villas with spectacular communal areas. This was followed by one of the company's most high-risk and ambitious stakes in the area: Banús Bay Residences, an impressive residential complex with 14 detached chalets and 1 villa. It’s placed in Puerto Banús, one of the most exclusive areas in the world.

Golden Green By TM.

Right now, Atalaya Emotion is the leading project that is achieving an excellent off-plan sales rate and its construction will begin shortly. You can find these properties in La Atalaya, surrounded by golf courses, a peaceful environment and amenities close by. Atalaya Emotion is composed by 63 apartments with two types of properties to choose from: apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and apartments with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also includes wonderful communal areas with adult swimming pool, children's pool, gym, yoga area, petanque court and children's play area. Furthermore, all the properties include parking and storage room in the communal basement.

Atalaya Emotion By TM.

As a result of TM’s consolidation strategy, the company is working to design and release ambitious projects that will be known soon. Two of them will be luxury villas in Puerto Banús and a residential complex with 56 apartments placed 300 metres from the beach.

Costa del Sol represents a safe and steady long-term investment for the company. This will contribute to the economic & social development of the area, creating new jobs and business opportunities for all TM’S related stakeholders.

More info at: www.tmgrupoinmobiliario.com