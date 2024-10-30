Real estate and investments in Spain — Expert insights from MOTTI GRUZMAN of Excelion

Spain has become one of the most attractive destinations for real estate investors and expatriates from around the world

Excelion's recent analysis highlights Spain's increasing appeal as a prime destination for property investments. Motti Gruzman points out that the favorable market conditions are driving this trend, while Vladislav Nemirovsky from MGR Capital supports these findings with recent data on investment returns and growth potential in the Spanish real estate market.

Why invest in Spanish real estate

Safety and stability

When moving to or investing in a new country, safety is a top priority. Spain consistently ranks among the 41 safest countries globally, thanks to its low crime rates, stable political environment, and minimal risk of natural disasters. This makes the country a highly desirable location for families, retirees, and entrepreneurs looking for a secure place to live and work.

High-quality healthcare

Spain's healthcare system is ranked 8th in the world, offering residents free or low-cost medical services. This level of care is one of the reasons Spain is a top destination for individuals and families seeking excellent healthcare without the high expenses seen in many other countries.

Affordable cost of living Elia

Despite global inflation trends, Spain has managed to maintain a reasonable cost of living. The prices for goods, entertainment, and everyday amenities are generally 20-30% lower than in other European countries. This affordability extends to real estate, where property prices are often more competitive than in neighboring nations. Whether you're interested in villas, apartments, or countryside homes, the country offers a variety of options to fit different budgets.

The Golden Visa program

The Golden Visa program is a significant draw for non-resident investors. By investing a minimum of €500,000 in Spanish real estate, you secure the right to live and work in Spain, and this benefit extends to your family members, including financially dependent parents and adult children. The program offers a clear path to residency without requiring year-round living in the county, making it an attractive option for global investors.

Climate and lifestyle

Spain is a diverse country with 17 autonomous communities and 50 provinces, each offering unique climates, cultures, and real estate opportunities, from the sunny beaches of Costa del Sol to the cultural richness of Barcelona and Madrid.

The climate varies widely depending on the region. Coastal areas tend to have milder weather, while inland regions can experience more extreme temperatures. It's a good idea to spend some time in the area you're considering before making a purchase to see if the climate and lifestyle suit your needs.

Property prices and market trends

While local real estate market has not fully returned to pre-crisis levels, there are still regions where properties are priced up to 40% lower than in 2007. However, it's important to be cautious when attracted by lower prices, as they may signal less desirable properties.

Benefits of investing in luxury properties

For those with a larger budget, Spain offers a wide range of luxury real estate options. Investing in high-end properties, such as beachfront villas or upscale urban apartments, not only provides a comfortable lifestyle but also holds great potential for long-term capital appreciation. The demand for luxury properties continues to grow, driven by Spain's appeal among high-net-worth individuals.

Financial benefits and tax advantages

Beckham’s law

One of the financial benefits for expats in Spain is "Beckham’s Law," which allows newcomers to enjoy tax reductions for the first six years of their residency. This law means that foreigners only pay 24% tax on their Spanish income, rather than higher rates on worldwide income. This tax relief can result in substantial savings, making Spain even more appealing for international investors.

Mortgage options for foreigners

Spain stands out for offering mortgage options to foreign investors, a flexibility not available in many other countries. This financial advantage allows non-residents to finance their real estate purchases, making it easier to enter the property market and leverage investments for future growth.

A hub for entrepreneurs

Spain has a thriving entrepreneurial scene, with 1.9 million self-employed individuals out of the country's 3.4 million businesses. The flexible work regulations and support for freelancers make it a great place to start a business or work remotely. Well-developed transport links, including high-speed trains and international airports, also make it easy to travel across Europe, enhancing its appeal to global entrepreneurs.

Investing in real estate in Spain offers a blend of financial benefits, lifestyle improvements, and strategic advantages. With its diverse regions, favorable climate, top-notch healthcare system, and supportive legal framework, the country continues to attract investors, retirees, and expats from around the world. Whether you're looking for a safe place to live, a profitable real estate investment, or a dynamic environment to start a business, Spain has something for everyone.

