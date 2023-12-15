Pérez de Vargas Abogados, the legal boutique specialised in the real estate field, celebrates its 50th anniversary

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Excellence in the provision of legal services, together with its solid track record - this year celebrates its 50th anniversary - have made the firm a benchmark in the real estate sector in the province of Malaga, taking on professional assignments of great importance and technical complexity. And “the real test is not in getting there, but in enduring”, as Ignacio Pérez de Vargas López, founder of the firm and an expert in Urban Law, states.

“The boutique legal model allows us to offer a service of high technical quality thanks to specialization and, at the same time, to have a close and personal relationship with the client, so that, regardless of the creation of our working groups, the lawyer who deals with the client is the same one who directly handles the client’s case from start to finish. In this sense, we are a united and committed firm, whose turnover rate is very low, with most of our colleagues having been with the firm for more than twenty years. In short, these are the tools that have allowed us to compete, in our area of practice, with the large generalist law firms that have been established in our area”, argues Javier Pérez de Vargas Ruedas, partner of the firm.

Over the years foreign investors and, in particular, residential tourism, have been gaining importance in the firm at the same pace as they have been doing so on the Costa del Sol, which has been accelerated by teleworking. “To respond to this growing demand, we have put together a multilingual and multifaceted team which, on the one hand, guarantees fluid communication with the client and, on the other, allows us to offer them comprehensive and transversal advice which, in addition to legal assistance in the process of purchasing the property, covers all legal issues indirectly related to their new status as owner (residence, visas, taxation, inheritance or, in the case of investors in land, urban management and legal advice throughout the building process),“ explains partner José Castellano Fernández.

“In this respect, we are currently in the process of recruiting to reinforce the Foreign Investment department“ says the firm’s economist, Borja Rondán Escorial.

The firm has grown, consolidated and maintained its presence over five decades, which would not have been possible without close collaboration with the different players in the Costa del Sol’s real estate sector. As an example, it is worth mentioning the firm’s membership of organisations and associations of professionals and/or companies, such as the Asociación de Estudios Urbanísticos y Territoriales Teatinos, DOM3 (association for the development of the high quality housing business), the Centro de Iniciativas Turísticas or institutions such as the British and French Chambers of Commerce.

Ignacio Pérez de Vargas López during the award ceremony given by Málaga-Bar Association.

As for the challenges facing the firm in the future, the lawyers at Pérez de Vargas Abogados have full confidence in continuous training in the broad sense (technical knowledge, soft skills and updating in the digital and technological transformation) as the only way to constantly strive for excellence in an increasingly changing and complex reality. Along these lines, the firm actively participates in the organisation of training conferences and seminars; collaborates with academic institutions; and maintains its legal update service, especially aimed at clients and collaborating professionals. “In recent times, we have been paying special attention to the application of AI in the field of law, making a firm commitment of resources to this end,“ concludes partner Ignacio Pérez de Vargas Ruedas.