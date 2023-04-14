A new residential concept in Mijas

Compartir Copiar enlace

If you're looking for quality living or a profitable investment on the Costa del Sol, Solaris New Residential Concept is the perfect choice for you. This development, marketed by GILMAR Real Estate, has 80 two- and three-bedroom homes, designed to offer its residents maximum comfort and quality of life. One of the main features is its privileged location in Mijas, one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa del Sol. This area is known for its warm and sunny climate, which makes it an ideal place to live all year round or to enjoy family holidays. Mijas also offers a wide range of services and leisure activities, such as golf courses, beaches, restaurants and shops.

This is more than just a group of homes in complete harmony with their surroundings. It’s a concept of life. The project has been designed to offer its residents a perfect connection with nature and the environment as a fundamental premise. The homes are integrated into the landscape, with spacious terraces and large windows that allow you to enjoy the views of the sea or the mountains. The communal areas have been carefully thought out. The green areas, open spaces and facilities have been designed to encourage coexistence and constant contact with nature. Residents can enjoy the swimming pool surrounded by green areas and overlooking the sea, play paddle tennis or football on the sports courts, exercise in the fitness area or spend time with their children in the children's playground. In addition, a communal solarium offers panoramic sea and mountain views, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the sunshine.

A home to suit you

The homes are customisable. You can choose between different finishes and layout options to adapt the home to your needs and tastes. For example, you can choose between different tones of ceramic flooring, paint for the inside walls, and colours of kitchen unit doors and worktops, among others. You can also choose to separate the living room from the kitchen, replace the shower tray with a bathtub or modify the way the windows open. As for the interior carpentry, the homes have a master key that allows the owners to open their home, their storage room, the exterior gates and the entrances.

With regard to air conditioning and heating, each home has an aerothermal system, which enables the production of domestic hot water and heating through the use of renewable energy. This system is highly efficient and environmentally friendly and allows residents to save money.

Natural architecture in an avant-garde environment with standards that achieve the perfect balance between your way of conceiving life and your surroundings.

In short, much more than just a house on the Costa del Sol. Enjoy absolute comfort in constant connection with nature and the environment, with a unique and exclusive lifestyle. These are just some of the features that make Solaris New Residential Concept an unbeatable opportunity for those who know what 'quality of life' really means.

GILMAR Real Estate

Tel.: (+34) 685050568

Email: solaris@gilmar.es