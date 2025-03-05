Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 17:59 Compartir

Vacation rental tourism has become an unstoppable phenomenon in recent years, driven by the rise of collaborative economies, teleworking, and changing consumer behaviour to become a complementary offer to traditional accommodation. This increase in luxury tourism also represents a great opportunity for homeowners looking to monetise their real estate that they do not live in throughout the year. However, managing such a property can be a challenging and demanding task, and this is where Marbella Mountain Resorts, a state-of-the-art luxury rental management and tourism services company with over 20 years of experience in the international luxury hotel industry and 10 years in this niche market, makes the difference. For the company, the province of Malaga represents its main market, dedicated to the rental of villas with the same services as a luxury hotel, designing tailor-made experiences for each traveller, always offering the highest quality in its products, privacy, personalised treatments and exclusivity in its services.

Exclusive clients are looking for "discretion, personalised services and peace of mind, and for this, most choose to put themselves in the hands of a well-established company with extensive experience. When the luxury villa rental market took off about 8 years ago, they asked for basic things, this changed dramatically. Now not only asking are they asking for extra services such as daily cleaning, private chef, in-house wellness treatments, airport chauffeur, private trainers and rental cars, but they are looking to integrate into the community in an exclusive way and live authentic and local experiences that money can't buy. The length of stay has also changed: they would’ve stayed for a week, and now they usually stay between two and four weeks," says Luis Ponce, the CEO Founder of Marbella thinks that we have an opportunity to differentiate ourselves by offering a unique experience. For the true lovers of luxury, value is no longer found in tangible and material goods but in the intangibles: time, space, freedom, personalisation and possibilities.

The experienced luxury vacation rental company with hotel know-how offers a comprehensive solution for owners who want to generate a return on their real estate assets. Marbella Mountain Resorts manages its holiday homes primarily as an in exclusive as a boutique hotel chain and takes care of the entire process, from cleaning and maintenance of the property, through the management of reservations, marketing and 24/7 guest service. With assets under management valued at approximately 200 million euros, the company acts as a one-stop shop for exclusive holiday rentals, so that owners don't have to worry about anything.

According to Marbella Mountain Resorts, the properties they manage to have an average occupancy rate up to of 40%, which is lower and better than flat rentals; however, they generate a higher average annual return than apartments and above a traditional rental.

They currently have a portfolio of 30 properties, 90% of which are under exclusive management, with a total of 150 accommodation places not only in the most exclusive residential areas of Marbella such as Sierra Blanca or Zagaleta (Benahavís) but also in the Golden Mile and the beach front, such as Marbella Club or Puente Romano. Even the Cadiz coast (Zahara de los Atunes), with an average occupancy of one week and prices ranging from €3,000 to €14,000 per night in high season.

This real estate asset management agency is constantly on the lookout for new profitable investments and has a qualified team, with executive experience in international hotel chains, to help its clients and owners successfully manage their luxury holiday homes.

