Limoni Homes, much more than just a real-estate agency

Limoni Homes came into being five years ago as a result of the union of two professionals with extensive experience in the real-estate sector.

In the early days, they began to make a great client projection, introduce themselves in the world of funds, present themselves at the CaixaBank Forum in Madrid, etc.

After two years, Jessica Limoni remained at the head of the project as the sole manager, and it has continued to grow owing to her commitment to her clients and the close and personal attention offered by her entire team.

In the words of the CEO: “Limoni Homes was born with the aim of fulfilling the dream of all those looking for a property on the Costa del Sol. From the beginning, we have never stopped wanting to learn and thanks to this we have become the trusted real-estate agency for many clients in Marbella.”

Limoni has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and has lived in countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, the Dominican Republic, Italy and the United Kingdom, among others.

Located in Marbella, Limoni Homes specialises in property sales. They also offer long- and short-term rental services. Plus, they have a property refurbishment department for clients and the properties they buy, refurbish and sell.

Duplex Penthouse Capanes del Golf, Benahavis.

“Our real-estate agents will use all the necessary strategies to find a buyer in the shortest possible time. Thanks to our many years of experience in buying and selling properties on the Coast, we know what criteria should be used to attract the attention of a future owner,“ says Limoni.

In addition to this, they organise events (an area in which the manager has worked for years) and have a conciergerie service (booking tables in restaurants, hotels, cars, private jets, boats, etc.) and other facilities to make a visitor’s stay in Marbella as comfortable and easy as possible.

The company provides its services from Mijas to Estepona, although they have reliable collaborators to reach other nearby areas along the coast.

With regards to the profile of their clients, Limoni Homes work mainly with middle-aged people, including families and golf enthusiasts, mainly French, Belgian, English, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Turkish, Arab, Russian and American.

Villa in Marbella.

On this point, Limoni highlights: “Our company is used to dealing with clients of foreign nationalities. Our professionals can deliver all the documentation required by the clients in their respective languages. Making the client feel comfortable in the process of buying a property is fundamental for Limoni Homes.”

As Jessica Limoni explains, what these clients value most about their work is: “the great availability, the dedication we put into our work and the honesty with which we convey things.” As the CEO emphasises: “We are not here to deceive anyone and we always use the utmost professionalism. For us, it is important to sell but we want the client to feel comfortable with their purchase and to know the pros and cons of any property we offer,“ she stresses.

Likewise, once the sale has been completed, they carry out a follow-up to formalise, if necessary, any changes that may be required within the property, as well as the processing of the registration.

They currently have a large number of properties on the market. One of them is the Duplex Penthouse at Capanes del Golf, Benahavis. “This flat has just been completely refurbished with luxury materials and is in the middle of the golf courses. The surroundings are the Puente Romano Resort golf course. The urbanisation is located in Benahavís and has 360º open views of the sea,“ Limoni explains. A perfect option to invest in and to enjoy.