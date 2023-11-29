Comfort engineering in luxury villas bears the PROINSERMANT hallmark

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 17:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

In the exclusive world of high-end housing, particularly on the Costa del Sol, true luxury resides in details imperceptible to the naked eye. In this context, PROINSERMANT has emerged as a benchmark in comfort engineering, specialising in the creation of smart homes and residential installations of the highest standard, as a true craftsman of modern comfort.

Since its founding more than four decades ago, PROINSERMANT has stood out for its ability to transform high-quality residences into ecosystems of comfort and convenience. Its approach goes beyond functionality to create spaces that respond to the needs and wishes of their inhabitants. An approach that can be seen in its latest projects that enhance the inner beauty of the technical installations.

Finca Azur, a reflection of elegance and technology

Finca Azur, for example, is located in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, and is a boutique villa by Matterhorn Estates which is a jewel of modern engineering. For this project, PROINSERMANT has deployed all its expertise to create a home that goes beyond its incredible appearance and is an oasis of comfort and functionality.

Every element, from plumbing and electrics to air conditioning and ventilation systems, has been carefully selected and designed to ensure an unrivalled living experience.

In addition to comfort and luxury, PROINSERMANT has placed special emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency at Finca Azur. By implementing renewable energy technologies and smart energy management systems, the villa offers a significant reduction in operating costs.

Club de Playa Bermeja Beach: innovation in leisure and restaurants

Another of the projects it is involved in is Club de Playa Bermeja Beach, located on the idyllic Playa del Cristo beach in Estepona. An exclusive leisure and dining complex that represents a new era in luxury, comfort and technological innovation.

The complex will span over 6000 square metres and is a masterful combination of modern architecture and functionality, open to the breathtaking Mediterranean Sea. It houses two restaurants, a luxury spa, a stunning swimming pool and multiple terraces with privileged views.

At Club de Playa Bermeja Beach, PROINSERMANT has put its 'Comfort Engineering' philosophy into practice, implementing advanced technologies to optimise every aspect of the complex. From state-of-the-art air conditioning systems to smart lighting solutions and surround sound systems, each technical installation has been designed to enhance the overall visitor experience. The integration of state-of-the-art security and cyber security technology ensures a safe and secure environment, an essential aspect in a destination of this stature.

This project has allowed it to adapt and respond to the high expectations of a partner with experience in creating exclusive destinations in cities such as Miami, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Ikkil Bay, breathtaking views equipped with state-of-the-art technology

Also located on the beachfront of Playa del Cristo, PROINSERMANT has left its distinctive seal of quality on the Ikkil Bay project. An exclusive development of just nine properties that represents a perfect symbiosis of innovative architectural design, privileged location and state-of-the-art comfort engineering technology.

Each flat at Ikkil Bay is a work of art in itself, with a design that maximises views of the Rock of Gibraltar and North Africa. PROINSERMANT has played a crucial role in integrating cutting-edge technology with this unique architectural design. The technical installations not only complement the modern and stylish aesthetics of the flats, they are also fundamental to providing a luxurious and comfortable living experience.

Similarly, at Ikkil Bay, PROINSERMANT has placed particular emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. The implementation of renewable energy generation systems and energy-saving solutions is in perfect harmony with the sustainable living philosophy that characterises this project. These innovations not only benefit the environment, but also offer a healthier and more conscious living experience for residents.

PROINSERMANT stands out for a philosophy focused on comfort and personalisation, a vision clearly expressed by Carlos Sepúlveda, the company's CEO. According to Sepúlveda, true comfort in a luxury residence comes not only from its exterior design or prestigious location, but fundamentally from the quality and sophistication of its technical installations.

This perspective reflects a deep understanding of customer expectations in the high-end housing market, where every detail counts and every customer preference is an opportunity to innovate and personalise.

Continuing to be at the forefront of high-end housing design, PROINSERMANT has integrated trends that reflect a perfect synthesis of functionality, aesthetics and technology.