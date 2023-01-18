Atalaya Emotion, start a new life full of emotions

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 18:24

Located in Estepona municipality, Atalaya Emotion is a magnificent residential complex that is being developed by TM Real Estate Group. It is placed in the golden triangle, formed by Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís. The area is surrounded by 10 golf courses, and it is next to the Atalaya International School, one of the most prestigious in Costa del Sol. The residential is close to supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants and you can get to Puerto Banús in less than 10 minutes by car.

Atalaya Emotion contributes to the Mediterraean lifestyle with more than 6700 m² of communal areas. They are all prepared to be relished in family. You will find adult swimming pools, one of them is totally heated, jacuzzis, water jets area, a lake with a relaxing island and Wi-Fi in communal areas.

Sport is also a choice, with its yoga area, a totally equipped gym and a petanque pitch. Furthermore, kids will play in the children park.

In addition, its communal areas are designed to be enjoyed to every single person. They are adapted to reduced mobility people.

Atalaya Emotion is composed by 63 apartments, with 2 & 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. They have several orientations: south, east, southeast and west. It allows you to take advantage the long sun hours, and it offers a warm and lightful touch to your home.

In the other hand, you will have views to the communal swimming pools, watching your kids playing, or you can opt for a more private unit. The apartments are presented in 3 types:

Ground floor properties with a wide garden and direct access to the communal areas.

Middle floor properties with a great covered terrace, with part covered terraces that allow you to enjoy the sunny hours and live the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle.

Top floor properties: This option offers you a spectacular private solarium, with barbecue, sink, and jacuzzi’s preinstallation.

The properties offer large rooms with bedrooms up to 18 square metres, and the living room offers direct access to the terrace. Furthermore, the homes are chill, thank to the crossed ventilation. All of them come with underfloor heating and aerothermy.

Atalaya Emotion’s apartments are equipped with all appliances: Exhaust hood, oven, fridge, induction cooker, dishwasher, microwave oven, and washing machine. All properties have one or two parking spaces and one storage room in the basement.

Comfort

TM is guided by excellence and high quality. One of their fundamental priorities is making sure you feel at home from the very first moment you walk through the door. That is why they offer personalization options in all interior materials at no extra cost. At Atalaya Emotion, they offer you the possibility of furnishing your home with us. Their team of advisors will help you choose between different materials so that you select the ones that best suit your tastes and lifestyle.

Happy Homes Programme

They want that their clients feel protected and always cared for, even more so when they are not at home. As such, the company provides a set of services so that they are there for you when you most need them. Through their after-sales team, TM can provide you with the following:

- Keyholding service

If you have just purchased a TM home, make the most of their keyholding service, free for one year, providing a speedy resolution to any issues you may have. If you are already a property owner, ask their customer service team for this service!

- Cleaning service

Their cleaning service means you can start your holidays in a clean home. TM wants you to concentrate on enjoying your holiday!

- Maintenance service

The company takes care of your home when you’re not there. Their team will make regular inspections to keep everything in perfect condition.

- Gardening service

Make sure your plants look just as lovely as on the first day with their professional gardening service. And if you have a pool, the company can look after it all year round.

Atalaya Emotion is a premium development, designed to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle, with exquisite after-sales service.