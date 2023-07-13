Almar Beach Front Villas, a living experience brought to you by GILMAR Real Estate

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Welcome to your new home at Almar Beach front Villas, where you will experience life in each of the three splendid villas. Villa Essence, Villa Purity and Villa Serenity are contemporary and timeless architectural statements that turn each space into a viewpoint overlooking the Mediterranean. Each villa has its own distinctive personality: Essence represents what sets it apart, Purity immerses you in a state of purity and freshness, while Serenity evokes calm, tranquillity and inner peace. Their privileged location and exclusive design offer you a unique lifestyle where enjoyment, calm and relaxation are paramount.

La Cala de Mijas, located in the heart of the Costa del Sol between Malaga and Marbella, offers incomparable charm. Here, you can enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities thanks to the warm and sunny climate all year round, with more than 300 days of sunshine per year and an average temperature of 25ºC.

Ampliar

Almar Beach front Villas is located at the epicentre of golf on the Costa del Sol, where sun, sea and greens merge. The prestigious El Chaparral Golf Club, just a few steps away from these incredible villas, offers you an extraordinary location surrounded by pine forests and spectacular views of the Mediterranean.

Each villa is carefully designed and built with high-quality materials and impeccable finishes such as floor-to-ceiling carpentry. The smart control system of the installations allows residents to reduce energy consumption. To make the most of the Mediterranean climate, each villa has a private swimming pool with saline chlorination. The façades combine different textures and light colours, creating a contemporary and attractive image. Large windows and areas open to the outside allow you to enjoy panoramic sea views and natural light that bathes every corner of the house. Furthermore, you will be able to customise your home to suit your needs.

Villa Essence is Almar in its purest form. It offers spectacular views and a splendid layout. This elegant villa has a constructed area of 354,51m2 where the most outstanding features are its relaxation area, solarium with jacuzzi pre-installation, and kitchen. It has an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Meanwhile, Villa Purity, the westernmost of the three villas, offers the best views of La Cala. Its 353.86 m2 constructed area stands out for its minimalist and elegant design. This spacious three-bedroom villa has a carefully planned layout that optimises space and functionality to the maximum. Sun, sea and breeze in their purest form.

Ampliar

Villa Serenity is the tallest of the three, with 397.72 m2 of constructed area. The pool area has a perfect space to relax and enjoy your free time.

In the design, the exteriors, functionality and optimisation of the spaces take precedence. All the rooms are connected to a large terrace with views, where the interior merges with the exterior, capturing the light, the breeze and the calm created by the sea.

Each villa's kitchen is fully fitted with state-of-the-art furniture and equipped with brand-name appliances. The bathrooms are fitted with exclusively designed shower trays, wall-mounted sanitary ware and quality fittings, providing a touch of luxury and sophistication.

The villas have aerothermal systems that provide domestic hot water, adjustable temperature control and underfloor heating and cooling on all floors. In addition, air conditioning has been installed as a back-up to guarantee an optimum temperature at any time of the year.

Ampliar

All the rooms have higher-than-standard ceilings, which gives a sense of spaciousness, and a lift has been included in all three villas. There is also an additional space with natural light in the basement that can be turned into a gymnasium, games room, etc.

Security is also a priority at Almar Beach front Villas. Each villa is equipped with an alarm system and surveillance cameras. The garage has a motorised garage door and a fire and gas detection system.

Almar Beach front Villas is much more than a set of luxury beachfront villas. It is your best opportunity to live an extraordinary life. If you are looking for an exceptional home on the Costa del Sol, you will discover a unique living experience here. Contact GILMAR Real Estate on 654 86 23 56 (alma@gilmar.es)

Welcome to your new home.