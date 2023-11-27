AEDAS Homes, exclusive avant-garde homes on the Costa del Sol

With a significant presence throughout the province, AEDAS Homes has launched several projects that capture the essence of life in one of the most sought-after parts of Spain

Within the dynamic real estate market of the Costa del Sol, leading national property developer AEDAS Homes stands out with projects that meet the needs of the most discerning buyers, redefining the concept of quality housing. With a significant presence throughout the province, AEDAS Homes has launched several projects that capture the essence of life in one of the most sought-after parts of Spain.

One of its most emblematic projects is Soul Marbella, located in a unique area of Marbella beside the prestigious Santa Clara golf course. The project is characterised by its extraordinary approach and design, offering a variety of properties ranging from detached villas to spacious flats.

Soul Marbella has been conceived with attention to every detail to offer a relaxed and dreamlike living experience. The exclusive and spacious flats, spectacular penthouses, semi-detached and detached villas are complemented by stunning natural surroundings, integrating lush gardens and multiple pool areas to comprise a true oasis.

Soul Marbella’s communal areas are a reflection of its commitment to luxury and comfort. With a 1.5-kilometre running track, café, coworking area, gym, indoor pool, five outdoor pools, spa and 24-hour security, this development offers a complete and exclusive lifestyle. In addition, its Mediterranean gardens, independent garages and spacious storage rooms bring significant added value to each home.

Another of AEDAS Homes’ outstanding projects on the Costa del Sol is located in Fuengirola. Middel Views is a new development that enjoys a privileged location close to the sea and with magnificent views of the Mediterranean. With 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes boasting garage and storage room, Middel Views offers spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces ideal for growing or established families.

Spacious terraces and bright, warm rooms with large windows allow residents to enjoy the natural Mediterranean light and sea breezes. Indeed, Middel Views’ proximity to the sea is a unique attribute that allows residents easy access to the beach. In addition, its avant-garde architecture and use of fine materials feature prominently in each home, where energy efficiency is a hallmark.

AEDAS Homes continues to position itself as a leader in the real estate sector on the Costa del Sol, offering homes that meet the highest expectations in terms of quality and design and provide a unique lifestyle.