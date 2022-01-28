28 January 1930: The end of Primo de Rivera's dictatorial rule What happened today? The dictator, who had governed the country since 1923, resigned after losing the support of King Alfonso XIII and the military

Shortly before 9pm on Tuesday 28 January 1930, Miguel Primo de Rivera, the prime minister who had enforced dictatorial rule over Spain since 1923, was forced to resign after alienating his supporters, who, at the time, included the Spanish monarchy and the military.

With his health deteriorating and the economic boom ending, the dictator offered his resignation to King Alfonso XIII, who had distanced himself from the regime due to its failure to solve any of the country's mounting problems.

Miguel Primo de Rivera y Orbaneja was born in Jerez de la Frontera in 1870.

He led Spain during the country's Restoration era, a period that began in December 1874 after a coup ended the First Spanish Republic and restored the monarchy of Alfonso XII.

Primo de Rivera had held several high-ranking positions during his early military career, which blossomed between 1909 and 1923, although by this time, he had become increasingly disheartened by the internal problems of the Spanish government.

He was convinced that it was the politicians who had ruined the country and he believed he could restore the nation by governing without them.

Historians like Hugh Thomas depict him as an incompetent ruler who lacked political ideals because he made enemies of potential allies.

His conduct is said to have discredited the monarchy and also heightened the social tensions that eventually led to the Spanish Civil War in 1936.

His dictatorship was destined to fail when he lost the respect of the military, who had never unanimously backed his rise to power, but had tolerated his rule.

Understanding that his days could well be numbered, the dictator asked military leaders if he still had their support, but their cold reception, along with his recognition that the king no longer backed him, persuaded him to resign.

He retired to Paris, where he died of diabetes six weeks later.

By this time, Spain had fallen into economic and political chaos, and although the king had appointed one of Primo de Rivera's opponents, this government quickly failed.

Attempts were made to restore the legitimacy of the king, but he had discredited himself by supporting the regime of Primo de Rivera, and was exiled in April 1931.