The Andalusian port with a great heart Images of hearts with arrows through them can be found everywhere on Valentine's Day; visitors to a popular marina on Spain's Costa Tropical get to see a green, living one all year round

A heart with an arrow shot through it is commonly used to symbolise romance, relationships and love. Rather than signifying a broken heart, the symbol represents Cupid's arrow.

Cupid (his Roman name; the god of love in Greek mythology was Eros) often appears as a winged infant carrying a bow and a quiver of arrows whose wounds inspire love or passion in his every victim. According to mythology, Cupid carries two kinds of arrows, one with a sharp golden point, and the other with a blunt tip of lead. A person wounded by the golden arrow is filled with uncontrollable desire, but the one struck by the lead feels aversion and desires only to flee.

However, in The Kingis Quair (The King's Book), a 15th-century poem attributed to James I of Scotland, Cupid has three arrows. Gold is aimed for a gentle "smiting" that is easily cured. While silver is used for more compelling result, the third arrow is made of steel: for a love-wound that never heals.

The port, its surroundings and Kata at the heart. / A. M. SAANDERS

A port with a special heart

A large heart pierced by a Cupid's arrow made of red metal can be found in a popular Andalusian port, Marina del Este in La Herradura (Almuñecar). The marina is indeed a place to fall in love with. It was built around a large rock named the Peñón de las Caballas, surrounded by numerous smaller rocks protruding from the turquoise sea water. The impressive Punta de la Mona cape creates a special cozy feeling, protecting the small port from the strong westerly winds.

Marina del Este turns 35 this year. The port with a small development of luxury rented flats was built in 1988. Marina del Este is very popular thanks to its small size, its well-kept infrastructure and the unique beauty of the surrounding coastline. The heart adds extra charm. It is even becoming a sort of magnet for people from all over the world, including guests from Japan.

A new must

Japan is known for love shrines and holy places, helping anyone in the romance department. One of the oldest has existed since the early 700s. There, these shrines serve for wedding ceremonies and are frequented by married couples wishing for a blessed married life, as well as by anyone who wants more luck in their pursuit of love. Most of shrines are decorated with hearts.

“It was a surprise to find this lovely heart in this charming port. I started immediately touching it, clapping and bowing... as we do visiting shrines in Japan. The usual practice of praying at a shrine involves clapping twice and bowing twice. For extra insurance that your prayers will come true, many write wishes on pink and white heart-shaped wooden plaques. My favourite shrine is Koinoki Shrine in Tokyo. Many heart-shaped decorations let it stand out among the other love shrines. It is covered in shades of pink and red,” Kata, a tourist from Japan told SUR in English as she posed alongside the heart in Marina del Este.

The heart in Marina del Este is green, a shaped living tree, growing bigger and bigger

The heart in Marina del Este is green, a shaped living tree, growing bigger and bigger.

The Costa del Sol has few places dedicated to love. So perhaps, this huge heart just 10 kilometres from Nerja, can compensate.

It should be an essential visit (especially on Valentine's Day), for everyone, whether in a new relationship or happily married, and definitely for singles looking for some luck in romance.