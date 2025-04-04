Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga's Pompidou Centre now has new spotlights, integrating the iconic Cube into the city's skyline. Migue Fernández
Pompidou Paris president: &#039;The most beautiful star in our constellation is Malaga&#039;
Pompidou Paris president: 'The most beautiful star in our constellation is Malaga'

Laurent Le Bon highlights the success of the "collective adventure" that is the gallery in the city's Muelle Uno

Paco Griñán

Malaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:30

The president of the Centre Pompidou in Paris, Laurent Le Bon, described last Friday as a "historic" day. Le Bon and the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, had renewed the agreement between the city and the French art institution to extend the stay of the Pompidou's first pop-up outside France in Muelle Uno for another ten years.

Following the success of the Malaga venture the Pompidou has since opened projects in Belgium and China. Nevertheless, Malaga preserves its privileged position: "In the Pompidou constellation the most beautiful star is Malaga," said Le Bon in Malaga last week.

Le Bon spoke of the "collective adventure" between Malaga and Paris, adding that Malaga will have an even more important place on the Pompidou map when the French museum closes for renovations in September.

